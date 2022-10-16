PARK HILLS, MO — The third-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team completed a perfect weekend at the Cardinal Classic with a pair of wins on Saturday. The Warriors defeated Vincennes University in four games before sweeping No. 20 Mineral Area College, going 4-0 on the weekend.
After taking the first two matches of Mineral Area College's home invitational, the Warriors followed up with two more victories to improve to 35-2 overall and move its winning streak to nine matches. The Warriors defeated Vincennes 25-19, 25-13, 23-25 and 25-7. Indian Hills wrapped up the weekend in straight sets vs. Mineral Area 25-10, 25-17 and 25-16.
Indian Hills improves to 9-2 overall vs. nationally ranked opponents this season with two of those victories coming against Mineral Area.
The Warriors used double-digit kill efforts from three individuals to run away from Vincennes in the opening match. Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo and Kinga Michalska each posted 11 kills while combining for a .447 hitting percentage in the win. Sophomore Jenna Vallée added 10 kills for her fifth consecutive double-digit kill match.
Sophomore Hennesys Lalane posted 35 total assists to move into fourth place all-time on the career assists leaderboard for the Warriors. Lalane also added four service aces, six digs, and a pair of block assists in the win.
The Warriors ran away in the nightcap vs. Mineral Area as Vallee and Erica Calderon Rosario each totaled nine kills in the win while Scatamburlo added eight kills. Freshman Sasha Vidal totaled 22 digs in the victory for her 26th match with at least 20 digs on the year. Vidal now owns the top spot on the national leaderboard with 778 digs this season.
