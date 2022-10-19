OTTUMWA — Jenna Vallee led the third-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team with 11 kills and 14.5 points on Monday night in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of Hawkeye.
Most players might have been satisfied with that type of effort. Not Vallee, who has her sights set on ending her three years at IHCC with a championship flourish.
"I had a match this weekend where I had 20 kills. This was decent, but there were also a lot of mistakes that I shouldn't have," Vallee said. "I know I can do better. We can do better as a team. If we go to the national tournament, we're going to play teams that are much more difficult. We have to show up and play better."
Playing at the Hellyer Center for the first time in over a month, Indian Hills worked their way to the team's 21st sweep of the season. The Warriors tied for the fourth-most wins in a single season on Monday, improving to 36-2 overall marking the second-winningest season that head coach Lyndsey Michel has ever directed during her tenure.
While her players are setting their sights on bigger and better things this season, Michel is hoping their enjoying the journey on what might be a truly historic season for the program.
"Let's fuel ourselves with the good things and not fuel ourselves with the anger," Michel said. "We've been playing so well and so together. Winning has been fun, so when we get down a little bit, it can be tough to deal with.
"Hawkeye had us in an uncomfortable place, but we battled back and got it done."
Vallée's 11 kills marked the 12th time this season the sophomore from France has led the Warriors at the net. Kinga Michalska and Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo combined for 13 more kills as the Warriors finished with 41 kills in 80 total attacks with Michalska, Scatamburlo and Vallee all having reached 300 kills so far this season, just the second time since 2012 that three IHCC hitters have eclipsed that milestone in a single season, ranking among the top 15 hitters in the country.
"We have a target on our back now," Vallee said. "Everyone wants to get a win against us. (Hawkeye) showed up and played really well. They want to prove they can play with and beat one of the best teams in the country."
Sophomore Jarolin de los Santos picked up nine kills while hitting .500 on the night. The middle blocker added three total blocks to lift her season total to 174, the most in the nation.
"I try to focus on the physicality and always going on the transition so that, even if I don't get the ball, it confuses the opposition to help open up the block and help my teammates get going," de los Santos said. "We got the middle confused. Erica (Calderon Rosario) and I always call the ball, where we're going to hit it and where we're going to jump. It was big for us at different points of the match. Even if we didn't get the kill, it made it easier for our teammates to win the point."
Freshman Maggie Paiva helped power the Warriors down the stretch with a series of service aces. Paiva finished the night with a career-high five service aces, including four in the third set.
"I knew Hawkeye wasn't going to go away. I knew they were scrappy and I knew that they would battle," Michel said. "Hawkeye proved that in the second half of the match. They're good at getting up there, using the block hands and finding spots that our defense isn't standing at. They made us scramble and they made us work pretty hard for it."
Hennesys Lalane, the nation's assists leader, dished out 37 assists for Indian Hills on MOnday moving into fourth place alone in the all-time assists over a career. Sasha Vidal, the nation's digs leader, added 12 digs for a total of 790 on the year, third-most in a single-season in school history.
The Warriors jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the opening set and built its advantage to 15-8 by the first media timeout. Indian Hills held off a late rally from the Redtails in large part to a flurry of blocks at the net.
Hawkeye (16-8) took charge to open the second set with a 10-4 lead, forcing the Warriors into a timeout. The Redtails built their lead to 18-12, but the Warriors strung together seven of the next eight points to pull back into contention. Paiva's serving helped keep the Redtails off balance and eventually led Indian Hills to a come-from-behind victory and a 2-0 match lead.
The Warriors had little trouble in the closing set to run away with the match and pick up the team's second victory over Hawkeye this year.
With postseason action looming, the third-ranked Warriors have just two regular season contests remaining. After heading to DMACC next Monday, Indian Hills wraps up the regular season hosting Marshalltown on Sophomore Night next Wednesday.
