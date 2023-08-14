WEST PLAINS, MO — As the Indian Hills volleyball team prepares for the 2023 season, which begins this weekend competing at Iowa Western's Reiver Classic, the Warriors are looking to build off a historic season that culminated with a fourth-place finish at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Championship in West Plains, Missouri. The Warriors wrapped up their record-breaking season with a 42-4 record.
A YEAR TO REMEMBER
The 2022 season marked one of the most impressive seasons in school history as the Warriors made its fourth all-time appearance at the national tournament and the program's second trip to the semifinal round.
The 42 wins on the year are the most under head coach Lyndsey Michel and are the second-most in school history behind the 2002 team's 44 victories. The team's .913 winning percentage is also the second-best in school history.
The fourth-place finish is the second-best finish in school history for the Warriors. The 2004 team placed third overall.
The Warriors' 372 service aces on the year are the most in a single season in school history.
Michel became the all-time winningest coach in school history, passing former coach Terry Carlson. Michel now sports a 309-113 (.732) record in 11 seasons in Ottumwa.
The Warriors were ranked second in the nation in five separate NJCAA polls, the team's highest rank in school history. Indian Hills was ranked in all 10 weeks of the national rankings.
NATIONAL TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE
In the program's fourth-ever trip to the national tournament, the Warriors left their mark with a strong showing amongst the nation's premier programs. Indian Hills entered as the No. 2 seed, the program's highest seed in school history.
The Warriors opened up the tournament with a dominant 3-0 sweep of No. 15 seed Monroe, ending the Mustangs' nation-leading 22-match winning streak.
A thrilling 3-2 victory on Thursday night over No. 7 seed Trinity Valley put the Warriors in the semifinal round for the first time since 2004.
The Warriors title run ended with a loss to Miami Dade College on Friday night, falling to the six-time national champions in three sets.
The Warriors fell in the third-place match to Missouri State-West Plains in straight sets on Saturday, but secured the program's second-ever top-four finish at the national tournament.
WHAT A RUN!
Indian Hills put together two impressive winning streaks throughout the year that propelled the Warriors into the national tournament.
After suffering its first loss of the season way back on August 26, the Warriors rattled off 19 consecutive victories, the third-longest in school history, from August 27-September 30. The Warriors topped four nationally ranked opponents along the way.
The Warriors suffered just their second loss of the season on September 30, but followed up with 16 straight wins, including two in the national tournament and two in the District tournament.
REGION AND DISTRICT CHAMPS
Indian Hills took home the ICCAC-NJCAA Region XI Title along with the NJCAA Midwest District A Championship to earn its fourth all-time trip to the national tournament.
The Warriors went 4-0 in ICCAC play against Iowa Western and Marshalltown to earn the team's first outright regular season title since the 2004 season. The Warriors had previously earned a share of the regular season title four times.
Indian Hills swept through the NJCAA Midwest District A Tournament with a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Kankakee and John A. Logan. The District title is the fourth in program history for the Warriors.
INDIVIDUAL RECORD BREAKERS
The 2022 season saw a number of individual single season and career records fall along the way.
The 2022 NJCAA Region XI Player of the Year, Hennesys Lalane set a single season school record with 109 service aces and finished as the program's all-time leader with 186 service aces. Lalane's career .406 hitting percentage (min. 400 attempts) is also the best mark in school history. The setter also ranks in the top-five in single season (1,636) and career (2,884) assists.
Jarolin de los Santos leaves Indian Hills as the program's most establish blocker, setting a school record with 201 kills this year while her 436 blocks are the most career stops in program history.
Freshman Sasha Vidal posted 933 digs on the year which ranks second most in a single season in school history.
NATIONAL LEADERS
Jarolin de los Santos and Erica Calderon Rosario ranked first and second, respectively in the nation in total blocks and solo blocks.
Hennesys Lalane led the nation with 1,636 assists and ranked second in the country with 109 service aces.
Freshmen Sasha Vidal (163) and Kinga Michalska (160) and sophomore Hennesys Lalane (159) ranked first, second, and third in total sets played this year.
Vidal led the nation in total serve receptions with 1,006 and ranked second nationally with 933 digs on the year.
As a team, the Warriors led the nation in all four national blocking categories – 199 solo blocks, 638 block assists, 518 total blocks, and 3.18 blocks/set
AWARD WINNERS… FOR NOW
The Warriors were recognized with a flurry of individual honors throughout the year with more recognition set to come.
Hennesys Lalane was named the NJCAA Region XI Player of the Year while head coach Lyndsey Michel was tapped as the NJCAA Region XI Coach of the Year.
Sophomore MB Erica Calderon Rosario was named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team for her play in the national tournament.
Hennesys Lalane, Erica Calderon Rosario, Jenna Vallee, and Jarolin de los Santos were each recognized with NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team honors.
The Warriors collected a staggering 18 ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors, including nine offensive honors and nine defensive recipients.
Hennesys Lalane and Sasha Vidal each earned NJCAA National Player of the Week honors during the season.
Lalane and de los Santos were named to the NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American squad, becoming the first set of teammates in program history to both be named NJCAA First-Team All-Americans.
Lalane put together one of the most decorated seasons in school history for the Warriors. The sophomore setter was tapped as the NJCAA Region XI Player of the Year while guiding the team to 42 victories, the second-most in school history. Lalane was also named to the NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team and was a four-time recipient of the ICCAC Athlete of the Week and a one-time selection as the NJCAA National Athlete of the Week.
As the team's primary setter, Lalane led the nation with 1,636 assists. The sophomore produced 16 matches with at least 40 assists, including two matches with 50 or more assists. Lalane ranked eighth nationally with 10.29 assists/per set. Lalane's season total ranks fourth all-time in school history while her 2,884 career assists are third-most in program history.
"Lala captained our efforts this year," stated Michel. "Her hitter selection and ability to make decisions on the fly the way she did for us this season made stellar performances for all of our hitters. Their successes came from Lala's flawless offense."
Lalane managed the Warrior offense from the setter position, but also made a major contribution from the service line. The sophomore ranked second in the nation with 109 service aces, just one off the national leader and a new single season school record at Indian Hills. Lalane finished her career with 186 career service aces, the most career aces in school history.
"Lala's serve was one to be reckoned with," Michel added. "When she wasn't dishing outassists, she was scoring points with her serve at crucial times.
Defensively, Lalane helped produce one of the top defenses in the nation. The Warriors led the country in total blocks, solo blocks, block assists, and blocks/set as Lalane totaled 95 stops on the year, third-most on the team.
"One thing that upped Lala's play this season from her time here at Indian Hills was her determination on defense. People did not score on her. She was fun to watch offensively, but she won games with her defensive efforts as well."
Lalane left her mark on the Warrior program and led the team to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) outright regular season championship, the NJCAA Midwest District Championship, and a fourth-place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament, the program's second-best finish in school history.
Along with Lalane's NJCAA All-American nod, the sophomore was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) First-Team All-American squad. Lalane becomes just the fifth AVCA First-Team All-American selection, and seventh overall, joining de los Santos who was named an AVCA Second-Team All-American. Lalane is also the fifth student-athlete in program history to earn both NJCAA and AVCA First-Team All-American honors in the same season. In total, the Indian Hills Volleyball program has now earned 22 All-American honors combined between the NJCAA and the AVCA.
"Lala will be missed wholeheartedly," Michel said. "She is a leader of multiple magnitudes."
Meanwhile, de los Santos left her mark on the Indian Hills program as one of the most dominant defensive players in program history. During de los Santos' sophomore season, the middle blocker posted 201 total blocks, the most by a Warrior in a single season. de los Santos also leaves Indian Hills as the school's career blocks leader with 436 total stops throughout her tenure in Ottumwa.
On the top blocking team in the nation, de los Santos set the standard for the Warriors. The sophomore led the nation in solo blocks with 64 this past seson and total blocks at 201. de los Santos' 137 block assists and 1.5 blocks/set both ranked third nationally.
"It comes as no surprise to see Jarolin as an All-American," stated Michel. "Jarolin is the first line of defense for our volleyball battlefield and she did it as best as anyone in the nation.
Also making a major impact offensively for the Warriors, de los Santos totaled 189 kills on the year while posting a .358 hitting percentage. Her career hittinging percentage left de los Santos fifth all-time with a .337 mark.
"Jarolin has grown immensely over her time here," Michel added. "She has always been an incredible athlete, but she brought more enthusiasm this year than she has in her past two years and that was the sole difference in her play this year. It paid dividends for both her and her teammates"
Along with de los Santos' NJCAA All-American nod, the sophomore was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Second-Team All-American squad. de los Santos becomes the seventh AVCA All-American overall in program history, joining Lalane who was named an AVCA First-Team All-American. In total, the Indian Hills Volleyball program has now earned 22 All-American honors combined between the NJCAA and the AVCA.
Over the past two seasons, de los Santos was a two-time NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team selection, an NJCAA Region XI All-Academic selection, and a five-time Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week. Look for de los Santos this upcoming season at Drake University in Des Moines.
"Jarolin is a wonderful teammate who is leaving with accolades she has earned and deserved," Michel added. "She will be missed here, but I am excited to watch her be a difference maker at the next level. Drake University is lucky to have her."
