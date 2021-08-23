COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Indian Hills volleyball team put together an impressive showing on the opening weekend of the season.
The Warriors split a pair of matches with nationally-ranked programs, opening the 2021 campaign with a strong effort against National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI No. 11 Northeastern (CO), topping the Plainswomen 3-1 by set scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 26-24 on Friday. With a second straight match against a national power, the Warriors fell in a hard-fought five-set battle to No. 4 Utah State University Eastern 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 9-15 late on Friday night.
Indian Hills (3-1) added another win over a ranked rival, sweeping eighth-ranked Western Nebraska on Saturday 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19. The Warriors closed out a winning opening weekend with a four-set win over Jefferson College, winning 23-25, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-20 to close out the tournament.
Precious Daley powered the Warriors offensively, combining for 23 kills on the day with a .429 hitting percentage on Friday. South Dakota State transfer Brooke Amann and Iowa State transfer Haleigh Hadley each added 19 total kills.
Daley and Hadley also proved to be a force at the net after tallying 28 combined blocks on the day with three solo stops each. Sophomore libero Anja Vranic led the Warriors defensively with 37 digs after playing all nine matches for the Warriors.
Vranic also added three service aces while Amann led the way with five aces. IHC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel cycled through the Warrior lineup in the team's first competition of the year as 12 different players saw action in Council Bluffs.
In the team's first match, Indian Hills rallied late with an 8-5 run down the stretch to take the opening frame against Northeastern. The Plainswomen countered with a late run of their own in set two to even the match before the Warriors found their offensive groove the rest of the way.
The team's strongest set of the match came in set three as sophomore Hennesys Lalane served up an ace late before burying the final point to put Indian Hills in front 2-1. Both sides battled back-and-forth in set four before Indian Hills pulled away for its first victory of the season.
The Warriors carried that momentum over to their match against Utah State Eastern with a solid start. Behind a quick 5-1 spurt to open up, Indian Hills relied on the offensive power of Amann and the defensive presence of Jenna Vallee and Jarolin de los Santos to take the opening set.
The Warriors built an early lead in set two before a late Eagle run evened the match. As a team, the Warriors hit .364 in set three to take a 2-1 lead, but the Eagles rebounded in set four to knot the match at two-all.
The Eagles showed why they were a national tournament team a season ago after the team held off the Warriors in the decisive fifth set and pulled away late for the victory.
Indian Hills will host 16th-ranked (NJCAA DII) DMACC on Tuesday night in the home opener for the Warriors. Action gets underway at the Hellyer Student Life Center at 6 p.m.