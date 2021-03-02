OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills volleyball team had to sleep on two straight losses during the opening day of the Blue Dragon Classic less than two weeks ago.
Not, however, before their head coach made it known that the Warriors needed to see things change after dropping to 1-5 on the season.
"We had an opportunity to play and Coach had an opportunity to get mad at them," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel recalled. "I made it known we needed to adjust a few things. Whether they took that to heart or curse my name every night, they got what the needed that night and that weekend."
That weekend may be looked at as the true turning point for the Warriors, who haven't lost since dropping those first two matches at Hutchinson's tournament back on Feb. 19. Indian Hills ran their winning streak to six straight matches on Tuesday, sweeping short-handed Marshalltown 25-8, 25-11 and 25-10 at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa.
"That tournament really helped us. It literally changed everything for us," Indian Hills freshman Jenna Vallee said. "The first day was not good. The second day, we were really motivated and did really good. Now, we're winning and we've kept winning. We want to keep winning all the way to the national tournament."
Vallee stepped up to lead IHCC at the net, racking up 10 kills while adding a block and an ace serve as the Warriors jumped out to commanding leads in every set. Marshalltown, playing with just six players in just their fourth match of the year, struggled at times just to get the ball over the net as Indian Hills took care of business, recording their third straight Iowa Community College Athletic Conference sweep in a five-day span.
"Maintaining focus and fighting through some of the lulls that might have developed out there were big keys for us. We fought to the finish to bring this one home," Michel said. "We're excited to get back to a higher level of competition starting on Friday, but the girls did exactly what they needed to do.
"There were a few more missed serves than I'd like. We had seven in the match. I'd like to keep that to maybe one a set, but it's hard to be perfect. We maintained the focus on the things we've been doing well. When Marshalltown threw things back at us, we were ready for it."
With top attacker Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira out on Tuesday nursing an injury, the Warriors were able to mix in new hitters into the offense. Jentry Schafer record six blocks, including three easy put aways on overpasses by the Tigers, while Zara McCauley added five kills matching teammate Precious Daley in one of the South Australian's top performances so far for Indian Hills.
"The girls were not afraid to send the ball to Zara," Michel said. "One thing that we've done really well lately is spreading the ball around. Everybody is getting the ball, everyone is scoring points and we've developed a pretty even attack. There might be a few players that score more than the rest, but everyone has the ability to score across the front line for us."
Vallee talked about that team chemistry that has really developed as the Warriors have not only won, but simply gotten more time on the court after playing just four matches during the first three weeks of the season.
"We didn't know each other and how to play together," Vallee, a native of Pornichet, France, said. "For me, volleyball here is a lot different than volleyball back home. We've got players from many different countries that have played different styles of volleyball. We've learned how to play together. We know each other so much better on and off the court than we did at the start of the season."
Bolana Stekovic led Marshalltown (0-4, 0-3 ICCAC) with four kills and one ace serve. Indian Hills (7-5, 5-3 ICCAC) will be seeking a seventh straight win on Friday against Jefferson College at the Hellyer Center starting at 5 p.m.