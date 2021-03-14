OTTUMWA – Perhaps no Indian Hills volleyball player has journeyed the type of road to Sophomore Day that Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira has.
Oliveira, one of three sophomores honored on the first March Sophomore Day in the history of the IHCC volleyball program, racked up 14 kills including 13 in the first two sets of a 25-15, 25-18, 25-8 sweep against NIACC on Sunday at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Oliveira was not joined teammates Bailea Yahnke and Cassia Lemos as sophomores honored during the final regular-season home match in this pandemic-delayed season, but was doing so at the end of her third year at the school after having to redshirt during her freshman season due to an injury.
Lemos added four ace serves for the Warriors, including the final point that clinched IHCC's 11th straight win. Lemos added 32 of IHCC's 35 assists in the win while Yahnke added an ace and two digs as all three sophomores played a part in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference sweep.
Indian Hills (12-5, 9-3 ICCAC) hits the road on Tuesday to face Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri. The Warriors edged Jefferson in four sets at the Hellyer Center back on Mar. 5.