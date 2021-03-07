IOWA FALLS – In a homecoming of sorts for head coach Lyndsey Michel, the Indian Hills volleyball team had no problem extending their current winning streak on Sunday.
Freshman Zara McCauley racked up nine kills, 11 digs and was 15-16 serving for the Warriors in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 sweep at Ellsworth, where Michel coached before coming to Indian Hills. The Warriors have won eight straight matches, improving to 9-5 on the season with six wins in nine Iowa Community College Athletic Conference matches with five sweeps and 24 wins in the last 28 sets.
“We’re always glad to see another win, but we saw some things we need to clean up before we finish up the remainder of our tough schedule coming up,” said IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel. “We definitely need to work on some things at the serving line.”
Indian Hills had six service errors in the brief match.
“We have some top quality competition coming our way,” Michel added. “We’re looking forward to that and we hope to clean things up, execute plays and continue to grow.”
The Warriors rested top hitter Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira for the second time in three games to nurse an ailing knee. McCauley filled in again to fill that void and drew praise from her coach for her efforts.
“Zara stepped in for Gabby. I’m really happy with how she’s contributing,” Michel said. “She’s becoming a solid option for us.”
Jenna Valle led the attack at the net with 13 kills and two blocks. Precious Daley added10 kills against the Panthers.
Cassia Lemos ran the IHCC offense dishing out 41 assists while collecting 14 digs and was a flawless 9-9 from the service stripe. Freshman libero Anja Vranic was noted for her efforts in keeping Ellsworth’s attack at bay.
“Anja had a great day defensively for us,” Michel added. “We’re going to need that to continue.”
Vranic had a team-high 17 digs and was 10-11 serving. Bailea Yahnke was 21-21 serving with an ace and 12 digs.
Jarolin de los Santos had 6 kills and two blocks. Jentry Schafer added five kill, one block and four digs for the Warriors.
Indian Hills will host three straight matches this week, starting with a tough regional test against Kirkwood on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. After hosting a non-regional match with Mineral Area on Thursday, the Warriors welcome in NIACC for ICCAC action at the Hellyer Student Life Center next Sunday afternoon.