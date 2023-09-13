OTTUMWA — There's no place like home.
After 15 matches over 25 days on the road to open the season, the Indian Hills volleyball team finally made their home debut on Tuesday night. Standing across the court was a familiar foe that is only going to get more familiar this season.
The Warriors took the first of three matches this season with Iowa Community College Athletic Conference rival Iowa Western. After winning the first two sets, 25-20 and 26-24, IHCC bounced back from a 29-27 loss in the third set to close out match scoring seven of the final nine points for a 25-22 win in the fourth set clinching a two-hour battle in the first match of the season at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"It was a hard battle. Iowa Western is well-coached and we've been highly scouted. They've been able to catch us all these tournaments and watch us, so they kind of knew where our weaknesses were," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "It's hard for us to catch energy. The flow of the game never got to high speed. When we're pounding the ball back and forth at each other, it kind of works better for us. When we have to slow down for the tips, it's kind of hard for us to find a good pace to push."
There was also another factor at play for the IHCC spikers. After 15 matches away from home, traveling as far away as Texas and Colorado during the first four weeks of the season, the Warriors faced a new type of pressure on Tuesday playing in front of their home crowd for the first time.
"I think there was some anxiety playing our first home match," Indian Hills sophomore Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo said. "We were supposed to have a home match way earlier this season. Some of the freshmen might have been a little nervous about it, which is normal."
Jorja Hoffmann, one of the IHCC freshman making her debut at the Hellyer Center on Tuesday, spoke about those nerves.
"Coming in off the bench in the middle of a set, it definitely felt a little nervous," Hoffmann said. "The biggest thing was that, once I got comfortable, to bring that energy and bring that extra voice that we needed."
Indian Hills went early to a reliable source for points at the net. Kinga Michalska, the reigning ICCAC Athlete of the Week for Division I volleyball, scored the opening point on a kill for the first point scored this season by the Warriors at the Hellyer Center.
Michalska finished Tuesday's match with a team-leading 14 kills, including her 600th career kill scored in the opening two games. Indian Hills erased an early lead in the first set by the Reivers, building a seven-point lead before closing out the five-point win getting the Warriors off on the right foot.
Iowa Western, however, responded by battling the Warriors throughout the first of three tense final sets in the match. The Reivers appeared on the verge of tying the match up, taking a 24-21 lead with three chances to claim the second set before Indian Hills responded in a big way scoring the final five points with another Warrior newcomer leading the charge back to give IHCC a two-game lead.
"Fernanda (Izar) came to life on the block," Michel said. "Iowa Western made a couple errors and we were able to execute on that. It was well played at the end of that set.
"I told the girls after that game was over that (Iowa Western) just proved they know how to battle. I was expecting us to take the next game."
Instead, the Reivers (5-12, 0-1 ICCAC) showed great resiliency hanging with the Warriors throughout the third game. Iowa Western erased a match point for Indian Hills to extend the game before finally putting the third set away, finally winning a set point of their own extending the Warriors into a fourth game.
"I can't believe we didn't take that set," Michel said. "It just got away from us."
The fourth set also nearly got away from Indian Hills despite scoring the first points against the Reivers. Iowa Western caught the Warriors at 10-10 and took the lead for the first time on a block by Stephanie Sarmezan before building an 18-16 lead late in the set with sights set on forcing a decisive fifth game between the teams on Tuesday.
Michel made a change, sending Hoffman back to the court to try and turn the momentum back in favor of the Warriors. Simply by controlling the serve receive, Hoffman seemed to be the calming presence Indian Hills needed to push through late in the fourth set as the Warriors scored five straight points including a tiebreaking kill by Scatamburlo and consecutive ace serves by Ana Carolina Westerich giving IHCC the lead for good.
"Jorja's pretty good at controlling the ball," Michel said of Hoffmann. "It's nice having both her and Maggie (Paiva) in for regular players in the line-up. There was probably a little extra pressure when you've got the stands full and cheering for you. When it doesn't go your way, all of a sudden the stands are full of people just staring at you."
"I just tried to bring energy out there for everyone," Hoffmann added. "Just being there for my teammates and making sure we're all calm and collected is what we needed at that point."
After 15 straight matches away from home to open the season, Indian Hills (10-6, 1-0 ICCAC) will play their second and third straight home matches on Friday. The Warriors welcome in Carl Sandburg and Kirkwood for a home triangular on Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.
"I think the last triangular we hosted was down at the (Tom Arnold) Net Center," Michel said. "Kirkwood's playing really well. They've only dropped one match all year. We're going to have to show up to play. If we continue to bring the energy, we've got the ability to get on another great run."
