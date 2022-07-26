OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Volleyball team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. The regular season opens up Aug. 19.
The Warriors, who claimed the program's 700th all-time win in 2021, opens up their 26th season and 11th under current head coach Lyndsey Michel. Indian Hills is coming off a 20-12 campaign last year where the Warriors reached the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Volleyball Midwest District Championship, falling in a five-set thriller to Missouri-State University West Plains.
This year's slate features nine matches against teams that placed inside the top-10 at the NJCAA National Tournament last year, including matchups against each of the top-4 finishers. In total, six opponents on the 2022 calendar were featured in the final NJCAA DI Volleyball poll last year.
Indian Hills opens up its season at the Reiver Classic Aug. 19-20 in Council Bluffs with four matches in the two-day event. The Warriors will take on Hutchinson Community College (KS), Casper College (WY), Butler Community College (KS), and Jefferson College (MO). Butler placed fourth overall at last year's championship while Jefferson finished 10th.
The home portion of the Warriors' schedule kicks off on Aug. 23 as Southeastern Community College comes to the Hellyer Center at 6 p.m.. The Warriors defeated the Blackhawks in the lone matchup last season.
Indian Hills then heads to the Odessa College Invitational in Odessa, TX Aug. 26-27 where the Warriors will square off with New Mexico Military Institute, last year's national runner-up before taking on Odessa College (TX), Salt Lake Community College (UT), and New Mexico Junior College.
The Warriors close out the month of August with a pair of home matches against DMACC and Carl Sandburg College (IL) on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31.
September opens up with the Jimmy John's Tournament in West Burlington Sept. 2-3 and the Northeastern Tournament in Sterling, Colorado Sept. 9-10 before conference action gets underway.
The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) schedule begins with a matchup against Iowa Western Community College, the two-time defending national champions on Sept. 14 in the Hellyer Center at 7 p.m. The two teams will also meet in Council Bluffs for a league matchup on Oct. 12.
Following a pair of non-conference matches, the Warriors will head to the Blue Dragon Show-Down in Hutchinson, Kansas for four matches against Jefferson, Trinity Valley Community College (TX), Butler and Cloud County Community College (KS) on Sept. 23-24.
Indian Hills returns to conference play against Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, IA on Sept. 28 before the annual Iowa-Missouri Challenge in Hillsboro, Missouri for three matches, including two against Missouri State-West Plains, the third-place finisher at last year's national tournament, in rematches of the last two district finals on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
The final tournament for the Warriors will be the Cardinal Classic, hosted by Mineral Area College (MO) Oct. 14-15. Indian Hills will face Barton Community College (KS), St. Louis Community College (MO), Vincennes University (IN) and Mineral Area.
The Warriors will close out the regular season at home vs. Hawkeye Community College on Oct. 17. The final regular-season road match for IHCC will be at DMACC on Oct. 24. The regular season finale will be a league match at the Hellyer Center against Marshalltown on Oct. 26.
This year's NJCAA Midwest District Tournament is set for Nov. 4-5. Winners of the A and B District will receive an automatic berth to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, set for Nov. 17-19. Two at-large bids are up for grabs for the national tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.