HILLSBORO, MO — One day after having a 19-match winning streak snapped by a familiar postseason rival, the second-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team bounced back by securing a pair of wins on Saturday at the Iowa-Missouri Challenge. The Warriors defeated No. 16 Mineral Area College in four games before sweeping Jefferson College in the finale of the two-day tournament.
The Warriors lost for just the second time in 30 matches this season on Friday, falling in another five-set thriller against No. 18 Missouri State-West Plains University.
Indian Hills dropped the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-13 to the Grizzlies, before storming back to take the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-19. For the third straight year, however, IHCC was bested in a fifth and decisive set by West Plains falling 15-9 to the team that has won decisive final sets for district titles and national tournament berts against the Warriors each of the past two years.
Freshman Kinga Michalska recorded a career-high 19 kills to lead the Warriors. Michalska's biggest frame of the night came in the fourth set with six kills with just one error to help the Warriors force a fifth and deciding set.
Sophomore Jenna Vallée added nine kills and a season-high 18 digs for the Warriors. Sasha Vidal tallied a career-high four service aces and added 20 digs.
Sophomore Hennesys Lalane surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for the second-time in her career after recording 48 assists in Friday's match, tying for the third-most assists recorded of the year. Lalane also posted a season-high 21 digs to lead the defensive charge for Indian Hills.
The Warriors picked up another victory against a nationally-ranked opponent with its opening victory over Mineral Area on Saturday. Indian Hills took the first two sets in convincing fashion, 25-19 and 25-20 before Mineral Area edged out a narrow 26-24 victory in set four. The Warriors answered right back with a solid 25-16 win in the final set.
Indian Hills picked up its third victory over Jefferson this season in the nightcap. The Warriors took all three frames by set scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17 earning three wins this season over a team that qualified for last season's national tournament.
Michalska posted her second consecutive double-digit kill effort with a team-high 15 winners in the victory over Mineral Area. Vallée added 13 kills while posting a team-high .379 hitting percentage.
Freshman Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo added 12 kills for Indian Hills. Vallee was instrumental from the service line with a career-high six aces.
Vidal totaled 21 digs in the win, one of four individuals to collect double-digit kill totals, including Lalane with 13 and a team-high 49 assists.
Sophomore Erica Calderon Rosario totaled eight blocks in the match, including three solo stops. Jarolin de los Santos added six total blocks.
Against Jefferson, six IHCC individuals tallied at least three kills, led by Scatamburlo's eight. Vidal added added 21 digs for the freshman's fourth consecutive 20-dig performance. Vidal upped her season-best effort at the service line with a career-high five aces in the win.
Rosario came up big once again at the net, posting 10 total blocks, including eight assists while de los Santo sadded five blocks. de los Santos currently leads all of the NJCAA with 139 blocks followed by Rosario who ranks third nationally at 119 blocks. de los Santos is currently tied for fourth most blocks in a single season in school history with Jennifer McNeill (2002) and Peyton Bakalar nee Crosser (2012).
The Warriors head to the Kirkwod Triangular on Friday in Cedar Rapids. Before facing Kirkwood, Indian Hills (28-2) will take on Parkland College at 3 p.m.
