OTTUMWA – Same two teams.
Much different result.
"We were a completely different team from the last time we played them," reflected Indian Hills sophomore Precious Daley following a three-game sweep by the Warrior volleyball team in the regular-season finale against Highland on Friday night at Hellyer Student Life Center.
Daley collected eight kills on the night as Indian Hills dominated the second meeting of the season with the ninth-ranked team in NJCAA Division II. The Warriors rolled to a 25-16, 25-8, 25-11 win to close out a 3-0 homestand after losing nine of 13 matches away from home, including a four-game loss at Highland earlier this month.
For sophomores like Daley, the night had added emotion. Not only was it the final match of the year at the Hellyer Center, but one of the few chances in the past two years that Daley has been able to play in front of her family after limited attendance was allowed throughout IHCC volleyball's delayed 2020 season played this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was glad my whole family was here to see the game," stated Daley.
Using an aggressive attack with accurate passes and excellent spacing and movement, the Warriors jumped out to a commanding 13-3 lead in the first set. Daley served consecutive aces during the opening surge process.
Holding a commanding 22-15 lead in the first set, sophomore Jentry Schafer's kill put the home team up 23-15. Schafer and Zara McCauley each had two kills in the first set.
Highland would score first in the second set and that would be the only time they would lead in the second set. Holding an 11-6 lead, the Warriors reeled off six consecutive points behind a kill by Brooke Amarin and an ace serve by Haleigh Hadley to take a commanding 17-6 lead. The Warriors demonstrated complete domination. Leading 19-8, Daley's kill started a run of six consecutive points to end the set with a 25-8 blowout.
The third set appeared to a battle as the Scotties trailed the Warriors 11-10. In a show of complete dominance, Indian Hills scored 12 consecutive points as Daley's kill put the Warriors in front 23-10.
Following a point by Highland, the Warriors added to more points, outscoring the Scotties 14-1 over the final phase to the third set to take a 23-11 win, sweeping Highland in a commanding performance.
"We have been focusing on our pass, set, hit rhythm," noted Indian Hills head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel after earning her 301st career win. "Due to the several key injuries the first time we faced Highland, we were a completely different team this time around."
Indian Hills completes the regular season with a record of 19-11. The Warriors will head to Missouri to compete in the NJCAA Midwest District four-team, single-elimination tournament on Saturday, Nov. 6. The winner earns a spot in the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament.