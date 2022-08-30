OTTUMWA — Haleigh Hadley wasn't sure if she was supposed to be sharing the news of the 'sneak peek' the Indian Hills volleyball team got at the first regular-season NJCAA national rankings.
What Hadley didn't know was that the secret is out. The Warriors took the floor on Monday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center as a top 10 team, vaulting up from a No. 19 preseason ranking to sixth in the country in just two weeks.
Indian Hills continued to thrive back home on Monday, closing out a busy day on the Ottumwa campus with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of DMACC. The first official day of classes at the school brought out several fellow student athletes to cheer on the sixth-ranked IHCC spikers at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"I love the support we have from the entire school," Hadley said. "I'll just be walking around the campus and hear people talking about the volleyball match or when we're next going to be playing. It's super exciting to hear the support from fellow student athletes as well as everyone else on campus."
The 13-spot jump early in the season proves that word is out nationally about just how good the Indian Hills volleyball team is. The Warriors were back home after a trip to Texas that saw IHCC add quality wins over Odessa College, who like the Warriors are 8-1 moving from unrated to right behind Indian Hills ranked seventh in the first regular season poll, and New Mexico Military Institute who remains ranked second in the country having gone 7-1 with the lone loss coming to the Warriors.
In fact, Indian Hills now has faced five teams that were ranked in either the national preseason poll or the first regular season poll. Only Salt Lake, who vaulted from 11th in the preseason poll to the fifth in the first regular season poll with a 6-1 record, has been able to solve the Warriors winning three tough sets on Saturday 25-23, 25-20 and 25-23 behind what Hadley called an incredible performance by Bruin setter Laura Fiabane.
"She was messing with me, Erica (Calderon Rosario) and Jarolin (de los Santos). She was so good. We could not close a block on them," Hadley said of Fiabane. "I honestly think she's the reason we lost. Without a block, our defense was kind of left out to dry. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to see them again at the national tournament. They deserve to be ranked as high as they are. They're a phenomenal team."
Hadley believes the winner of the Salt Lake-IHCC match would have earned a top-five national ranking. Wins over currently ranked New Mexico Institute, Hutchinson, Odessa as well as previously-ranked Butler and Jefferson have certainly bolstered the resume and the confidence of the Warriors just a quarter of the way through the regular season.
"I actually kind of thought we would be ranked higher. There was a brief thought that we might mess around and be ranked first or second in the country," Hadley said. "I'm confident in the girls we have on the team. We're all pretty athletic. Our defense is very good. We do anything to keep the ball off the court. Having an all-around athletic team is great both in the back row and the front row. It's going to help us do really well in the postseason."
Indian Hills dominated the opening set on Monday against DMACC (4-3), but had to battle over the final two sets to put the Bears away. Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo led the Warriors with 13.5 points, including 13 kills with a pair coming in a closing 5-1 run in the second set while Rosario matched IHCC teammates Jenna Vallee and Kinga Michalska with eight kills including key winners late in the third set that allowed Indian Hills to complete the sweep pulling away from a late 19-19 tie.
"The high intensity and the love we're feeling here in the gym is a great atmosphere to be a part of," Indian Hills head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "We've played a lot of volleyball. We're hoping to try to get as many people in as possible and try to rest some bodies. The girls have been physical and have been throwing their bodies around at volleyballs."
Besides the wins, the play of the Warriors has resulted in Hennesys Lalane taking the national lead in total assists with 38 more added on Monday, lifting Lalane to 372 so far this season. Scatamburlo edged ahead of Hutchinson freshman Taniya Golden for the national lead in total kills, reaching 122 so far this season for Indian Hills.
"We have the best setter in the country. We have the top hitter in the country. I think we've got about everybody on the board as far as leaders in total kills," Michel said. "The girls are getting into the right spots, they're doing the right things, they're scoring points and they're doing it at a high level."
Sixth-ranked Indian Hills will host Carl Sandburg College on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. After knocking so many teams ranked ahead of them at the start of the season, the Warriors now seek to avoid being knocked off by an upstarts as they continue to play at the high level that Michel expected her team to be at before the season began.
"I hate August because the anticipation kills me, but I knew this would be a special group. We were kind of in this same spot last season, so we have to keep our fingers crossed that we stay healthy and everyone is able to continue putting points on the board for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.