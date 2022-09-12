STERLING, CO —
The Indian Hills volleyball team has earned its highest national ranking in school history. The Warriors are now second in the country, as announced on Monday with the release of the most recent National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I poll.
Winners of 11 in a row, the Warriors jumped two spots after reaching No. 4 in the country last week. The previous best mark for IHCC volleyball came in 2015 when the team was ranked third in the nation.
Indian Hills has now climbed in each of the three regular season national rankings this year after checking in at No. 6 in the week one poll. Indian Hills earned 133 points in the voting conducted by NJCAA DI Volleyball Committee, coming in just behind No. 1 and unbeaten Florida SouthWestern State College.
Indian Hills dropped just one set on Saturday to complete a four-match sweep at the Sheila Worley Invitational in Colorado. The Warriors defeated Casper College in four games before sweeping No. 17 Hutchinson in the finale.
The two victories on Saturday now give the Warriors 11 wins in a row, having lost just five sets along the way. Indian Hills wrapped up the weekend with a perfect 4-0 weekend, including three wins against nationally ranked opponents.
After dropping fifth-ranked Western Nebraska and No. 19 Northeastern Junior College on Friday, the Warriors opened Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Casper on Saturday by set scores of 25-13, 25-19, 15-25 and 25-21. Indian Hills picked up its second win over Hutchinson this day with a 3-0 sweep 25-21, 25-10 and 25-19.
The Warriors dispatched Casper for the second time this season in the opener behind the solid play of sophomore Haleigh Hadley who posted a season-high 13 kills in 24 attempts to lead the way. Hadley posted a .375 hitting percentage in the win while adding eight digs.
Erica Calderon Rosario posted seven kills in nine attempts without committing a hitting error. Rosario, who powered the defense on Friday, added five total blocks against Casper. As a team, the Warriors tallied four solo blocks and 16 assists in the win.
Indian Hills had little trouble with Hutchinson in the weekend finale as freshman Kinga Michalska led the way with a team-high 13 kills and 22 attempts. Sasha Vidal, the reigning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week, tallied 20 digs in the win.
Indian Hills posted a .329 team hitting percentage in the win, the ninth time this season the Warriors have posted a .300 clip or better.
The fourth-ranked Warriors went the distance in a pair of nationally-ranked matchups on Friday, traded sets with Western Nebraska 25-19, 20-25, 19-25 and 25-19 before holding off the Cougars in the final frame, 15-13, before battling back from an early deficit against Northeastern to win in five by set scores of 26-24, 25-20, 25-27, 25-27 and 15-11.
"We were a little predictable and got flat on defense (Friday), but we really got aggressive and pulled through in both matches," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "Jarolin (de los Santos) was very effective for us. She was a solid block in the middle along with Erica (Calderon Rosario)."
Taking on its seventh ranked opponent of the season, the Warriors came out strong against Western Nebraska with a .448 hitting percentage to take the opening set before struggling to build off their momentum over the next two frames. Indian Hills picked up its pace in the fourth set and limited its hitting errors before finishing off the Cougars in the final frame with just three hitting errors to improve to 6-1 against nationally ranked foes this year.
Freshman Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo led the team with 16 kills on the day while also posting 10 digs for the double-double. Jenna Vallée added 11 kills in 31 attempts.
Calderon Rosario and de los Santos were keys at the net in the opening win for the Warriors, combining for 18 total blocks including nine solo stops between the two upperclassmen. Vidal recorded 29 digs in the victory.
After sweeping its last seven opponents before Friday, the Warriors found themselves in a second consecutive battle in Colorado. Indian Hills stole the opening two sets thanks to a combined 26 kills against just nine hitting errors before committing seven hitting errors in each of the next two sets to even the match at two.
Scatamburlo came up big for the Warriors in the final set with a team-high five kills as the Warriors hit .368 in the frame to finish the day with a 2-0 record.
Scatamburlo once again led the Warriors with a team-high 17 kills along with 13 digs. Vidal totaled 22 digs in the win.
Both de los Santos and Rosario put together another dominant effort at the net, combining for 17 total blocks, including 13 alone from de los Santos.
The team's catalyst throughout the year, sophomore Hennesys Lalane guided the team offensively in each of the two wins. Lalane posted 93 total assists in the win and put together an impressive showing at the service line with a career-high eight in the win over Northeastern. Lalane also added 12 digs against Western Nebraska and totaled seven kills with no hitting errors in 14 attempts against Northeastern for an all-around solid performance.
The Warriors (18-1) are now set to open Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play against two-time defending national champion Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
