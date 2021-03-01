OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills volleyball team suddenly can't lose.
In fact, the Warriors are starting to dominate set after set on the way to extending a five-match winning streak. Indian Hills followed a 25-12, 25-7, 25-12 win at home over Southwestern on Friday with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 sweep at Iowa Lakes on Sunday, moving above .500 for the first time this season.
"Southwestern was coming off their first win of the year, so we were aware they might be up for us," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "We've done a great job establishing a lead and not letting up."
The Warriors would never trail Southwestern at any time during Friday's match. Indian Hills would open the first set on a kill by Jentry Schafer, eventually opening an 8-1 lead to set the tone for the night.
Trailing 14-5, the Spartans reeled off the next five points to close to the gap to four. Indian Hills would respond with a kill by Precious Daley to end the streak and turn the set back around.
Sophomore setter Cassia Lemos (Rio de Janerio, Brazil) would serve an ace to increase the lead to 17-10. The remainder of the set saw the Warriors dominate the Spartans and closed the first set out with a kill by Schafer on game point to send the Warriors to set two with a 25-12 victory in the initial set.
Early in the second set, the two teams were tied for the only time in the match at 1-1. Indian Hills responded with 12 consecutive points with Schafer serving.
Indian Hills took total control of the second set with four kills and an ace by Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira (Natal, Brazil). Oliveira would lead the team with 13 kills during the match with Daley adding 10 kills.
Leading 23-7, a block at the net by Zara McCauley (Mount Barker, South Australia) sent the Warriors to game point before closing the set with a 25-7 win.
Set three would see a continuation of dominance by the Warriors as Anja Vranic (Belgrade, Serbia) would serve eight successful points in a row, including three aces in that span to put the home team out in front with a 18-5 lead. The Warriors would close out the final set with a 25-12 win to seal the match and extend their win streak to four consecutive wins.
"We did a good job of keeping our focus," noted Michel, "They wanted to press the ball offensively, but it was a challenge for them."
Lemos led the Warriors with 10 digs. chafer added nine.
The Indian Hills volleyball team (6-5, 4-3 ICCAC) added a road sweep on Sunday against Iowa Lakes (2-11, 1-9 ICCAC) travels to Estherville, Iowa on Sunday to take on Iowa Lakes Community College (1-8/2-10) in conference play.
The Warriors set the tone early in running out to a 6-0 lead in set one with Lemos serving. IHCC received a pair of kills from Oliveira and one from Bailea Yahnke.
Indian Hills jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the opening set against the Lakers. Hennesys Lalane served out the last six points of the match to send the Warriors to a dominate first-set victory.
“Our execution throughout all three sets allowed us to get everyone an opportunity to contribute," Michel said. "It was great to see our offensive execution, and our serving game was solid as well.”
The Warriors were 71-75 serving with eight aces. Yahnke was a perfect 15-15 serving with two aces and a pair of digs.
Chantal Paniagua and Jentry Schafer were both 14-15 serving. Lalane chipped in 11-12 serving and four of the team’s eight aces while dishing out 25 assists.
Lemos added five assists and two digs in addition to a perfect 8-8 serving effort.
The Lakers grabbed their only two leads of the contest at 2-1 and 3-2. Those advantages were short lived as Oliveira had four of her eight kills and Daley added a pair in establishing a 17-9 Warrior lead.
Yahnke sparked a five-point run from the service stripe to push the margin to 19-9. Two long serves by the Lakers closed out the second set.
“It was a quick match, but I was pleased with the girls’ focus, especially late in matches,” Michel said. “Earlier this season we struggled with closing out matches, and that hasn’t been the case during our recent games.”
Lalane served the Warriors to a 5-0 lead in deciding set and added a pair of kills during the run in addition to kills from McCauley, who ended with seven for the afternoon, and Schafer who had a pair against the Lakers. Jarolin de los Santos matched Oliveira with a team-high eight kills.
Iowa Lakes pulled to within 6-3 in the final set before a five-point run that ended with a pretty quick set from Lalane to de los Santos put the Warriors ahead 11-3. Indian Hills used a 5-0 run to close it out with McCauley adding a couple kills in the run to bring the match to a close.
The Warriors host Marshalltown on Tuesday night seeking a sixth straight win. First serve at the Hellyer Student Life Center is set for 7 p.m.