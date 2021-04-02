OTTUMWA – One point away.
Twice.
The Indian Hills volleyball team nearly scaled an incredible obstacle, erasing a two-set deficit in their second postseason match of the day against the 17th-ranked team in the country. The Warriors were on the cusp of a return trip to the national tournament, finishing off what would have been one of the most memorable days in program history.
Then, in a matter of minutes, the dream was over. Missouri State-West Plains, down as many as six points in the fifth and decisive set of Midwest B District tournament final, rallied back from the brink themselves erasing two match points before blocking Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira to clinch an incredible 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-27, 17-15 victory on Friday at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
MSU-West Plains is headed home with a 17-5 record and will play in the NJCAA Division I national volleyball tournament on their home floor. Indian Hills finishes the most unique season in the history of the volleyball program with a final record of 14-9.
"I've been proud of these girls all season. I would have been easy to wave the white flag, but I knew these girls had more in them," Indian Hills head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "The girls proved it. They fought for it down to the end."
Hosting postseason matches for the first time in 16 years, Indian Hills came out on fire Friday dominating Region 24 champion Kaskaskia 25-19, 25-20 and 25-9 in the district semifinals. Jarolin de los Santos would led the Warriors with 12 kills and three blocks.
MSU-West Plains, meanwhile, also dominated an Region 24 opponent opening the district tournament earlier in the day with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Wabash Valley. The stage was set for what proved to be an epic final.
"I told Lyndsey I respect any team that plays as hard as her team does," MSU-West Plains head volleyball coach Paula Weidemann said. "We've been really good in tough matches for about three or four weeks now. The girls just started to talk, started to believe and started working together."
The battle-tested Grizzlies would battle back from a 16-8 deficit in the first set and a 17-11 deficit in the second set. In each of the three sets won in the district final, MSU-West Plains scored the final three points snapping a 22-22 tie in the opening set before erasing a late 23-22 IHCC lead in the second set, moving within a set of the national tournament despite trailing most of the match.
"I tell the girls all the time that they can't be worried about what's going on over on the other side of the net," Weidemann said. "The teams we play, they're going to be good. You can't be upset when they do great things. You just have to move on and do your job."
Despite being separated by just five total points, Indian Hills faced a seemingly impossible deficit that required winning three consecutive sets against a top-20 program. The Warriors started the comeback by finishing off the third set scoring the final six points to snap a 19-19 tie as Oliveira, playing in her final match in three years at IHCC, recorded three of her 22 kills during the season-extending run.
"She's been a fighter from day one," Michel said of Oliveira. "From the injury she suffered in her original freshman year to the captain she's been for us on the floor and on the sidelines. She's still been battling through aches and pains all season. It's been detrimental to our line-up when she hasn't been in there. She's a go-getter. We know she's go-to. We know she's someone we can depend on to get the job done."
Jenna Vallee also proved to be one of those go-to players with the season on the line in the fourth set. Vallee matched Oliveira with 33 kills in the district tournament, including 22 in the district final with four winners snapping late ties as IHCC overcame a 19-15 deficit, finally winning an incredible set on their fourth set point all of which were set up by the freshman hitter from France.
"The progression Jenna has shown from the preseason to the beginning of year. Sometimes you'd wonder if she was seeing the block or just getting lucky, but today she proved she can put that ball wherever she wants and she's going to do it with power, feistiness and power," Michel said of Vallee. "She brought passion to the court. She's tough on herself. If we can get her to keep believing in herself and not get too down on herself, she's going to be a heck of a sophomore player for us next year."
Next year appeared as though it would have to wait as Indian Hills took all the momentum built up from erasing a two-set deficit, jumping out to a 9-3 lead in the decisive fifth set. The Warriors were still ahead 12-9 in the decisive set, just three points from a trip to nationals, when de los Santos went down with an injured ankle bringing a hotly-contested final set to a sudden stop.
"You could definitely feel a momentum change right there, but there was a part of me that knew we still had it," Michel said. "It definitely pulled on our heartstrings. It definitely shifted some energy for us."
Despite the loss of de los Santos, Indian Hills got to match point twice at 14-13 and 15-14 on tiebreaking kills by Oliveira and Precious Daley. Manuela Bibinbe and Imani Nicholson countered with match-extending winners, forcing a 31st point in the fifth.
The Warriors should have had a third match point. Officials missed a Grizzly player in the net during a rally, causing Warrior players to halt for a split second allowing Nicholson to score on a tiebreaking winner. Oliveira last swing of her IHCC career was blocked, capping an incredible district final.
"We were already fighting that momentum shift anyway. Having a missed call go against us at that point was tough to swallow," Michel said. "It should have never gotten down to that point. That's our own fault, but it was still tough."
While MSU-West Plains returns home for the 2020 national tournament, being played in the spring of 2021, Indian Hills will regroup and prepare for the regulary-scheduled 2021 campaign which is scheduled to begin in August. Michel reflected Friday on the long, strange journey to complete a season played in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We talk a lot about kids during this pandemic and how they're responding. Our kids are doing it with class, following the rules, staying away from others and staying healthy to help benefit our team," Michel said. "We're just lucky to be out there competing and getting through a season without any COVID-19 issues. That says a lot about the responsibility our girls took to show up every day, stay in their dorms and stay home. It's a lot of ask of 18, 19, 20-year-old women."