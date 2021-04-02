Indian Hills sophomore Gabriela Cavalcante Oliveira lies on the court at the Hellyer Student Life Center after the conclusion of a five-set loss to No. 17 Missouri State-West Plains in the NJCAA Midwest B district tournament championship match on Friday in Ottumwa. The Grizzlies advanced to the national volleyball tournament with a 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-27, 17-15 victory over the Warriors.