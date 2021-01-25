WATERLOO — The first match of the season did not go as planned for the ninth-ranked Indian Hills volleyball team.
The Warriors, playing their first match in 14 months, dropped a three-set decision on the road Sunday at Hawkeye Community College. Indian Hills lost 25-9, 25-23 and 25-23 to the Redtails.
Indian Hills also announced on Tuesday that, due to the recent winter storm that passed through the midwest, that Wednesday scheduled home opener with Jefferson College has been postponed until Friday, Mar. 5, at 5 p.m. The Warriors (0-1), now ranked 12th in the nation, will next host sixth-ranked Iowa Western on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Amber Rickert led Hawkeye with nine kills and four aces, accounting for a match-high 14 points. Haley Eckerman added 11 total points, racking up seven kills on a perfect 17-17 hitting effort at the net with three solo blocks.
Gabriela Cavalcante-Oliveira and Jenna Vallee each collected five kills to lead Indian Hills, who fell from ninth to 12 in the NJCAA Division I national volleyball rankings. Hawkeye (1-0), with the win, broke into the national Division II ranking debuting at 18th on Monday.
Cassia Lemos, the single-season record holder in assists for Indian Hills, collected 20 in Sunday's season opener with also collecting 11 digs. Jarolin de los Santos matched Vallee with four blocks, including a team-leading two solo stops at the net.