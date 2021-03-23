PARK HILLS, MO – The third time proved to be the charm for the Mineral Area Cardinals on Tuesday night.
After suffering two losses earlier this season the Indian Hills volleyball team, both coming in the middle of IHCC's 11-match winning streak, Mineral Area finally got the best of the Warriors with a 26-24, 25-18, 26-24 sweep in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Both teams end the regular season with records of 13-8. Indian Hills will return home to host their portion of the NJCAA Midwest District tournament which might include Mineral Area should the Cardinals win the Region XVI tournament this weekend.
"I'm proud of the effort and execution that our ladies showed, even when calls were clearly not going to go our way," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "At the end of each set, we just came up a little short and couldn't put two in a row together. There were some big rallies in that gym that really showcased two great teams that probably deserve some national recognition.
"Both teams could easily be at the national tournament in a couple weeks."
According to Michel, nagging late-season injuries continue to hamper her team's play.
"We are a hurting unit," Michel added. "Precious (Daley) is battling major knee pain. Gabi (Cavalcante-Oliveira) and Jenna (Vallee) both play a major role for us and continue to put their tired bodies through the ringer.
"All that being said, our attitude and effort were there. We controlled the controllable."
Daley, Cavalcante-Oliveira and Vallee collected 36 kills for the Warriors. Daley led IHCC in the match with 14 winners, two more than Cavalcante-Oliveira and four ahead of Vallee.
Cassia Lemos had 40 assists and 15 digs for Indian Hills. Anja Vranic led IHCC in digs with 18. Vallee had 16 and Cavalcante-Oliveira had 14.
Indian Hills had just three service errors in the three sets. Bailea Yahnke, Zara McCauley, Lemos and Vallee all had perfect serving efforts.
The Warriors will be seeking their second straight trip to the national tournament on Friday, Apr. 2. Indian Hills will face the Region XXIV tournament champion at the Hellyer Student Life Center at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will play the Region XVI tournament champions and the fourth seed from Region XXIV, who will face in the first district tournament semifinal at 11 a.m. The district title match will be held at 5 p.m.
"Our focus between now and regionals will be slowing down the ball blocking-wise," Michel concluded. "We look forward to our match-up on Apr. 2."