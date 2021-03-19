WEST BURLINGTON – It had been nearly a month since the Indian Hills volleyball team had experienced a setback on the court.
Southeastern wasn't about to let the Warriors bounce back so easily from their first loss in 12 matches, battling IHCC deep into all three sets on Thursday on an emotionally-charged Sophomore Night for the Blackhawks at Loren Walker Arena.
In all three sets, Southeastern put the Warriors behind on the scoreboard. In all three sets, Lyndsey Michel was forced to call a timeout and remind her players getting back on the winning track wouldn't be so easy.
In all three cases, IHCC players responded. The Warriors erased three-point deficits in each of the first two sets and a 12-5 Blackhawk lead in the third earning a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference road sweep.
"It's hard to establish a tempo against some of these teams that send the ball back with a different look," Michel said. "It was good to show we could make that comeback. We got back on track in each set. Anja (Vranic) had a great service run for us in the third.
"We just have to continue to be the aggressors, especially when we're serving. We have to continue to be aggressive and keep teams out of system. When we get the opportunity, we have to execute the first time around."
Indian Hills (13-6, 9-3 ICCAC) had hoped to enter Thursday's match seeking a 13th straight win. The Warriors celebrated their own Sophomore Day on Sunday by sweeping NIACC, giving IHCC 11 straight wins heading into a match on Tuesday at Jefferson College.
The Vikings, one of the teams that got swept up in IHCC's winning streak, ended that run on Tuesday with a four-set win in southern Missouri. The Warriors had just 48 hours to regroup after suffering their first loss since dropping to 1-5 with two losses on the opening day of Hutchinson's Blue Dragon Classic back on Feb. 19.
"We didn't get off the bus tonight to play like we're capable of playing," IHCC sophomore Bailea Yahnke said. "I think we're still a little bit down from that loss on Tuesday. It kind of stinks to seeing a winning streak come to an end. We had to come back to reality and get back to work."
Southeastern set an early tone that Thursday's match would not be a cakewalk for the Warriors, trading point for point with a pair of former Southeast Iowa Superconfernece stars taking it to the Warriors early. Salena Sayre, a former all-state and All-Courier volleyball standout at Van Buren County, led the Blackhawks with nine kills, five blocks and 12.5 total points scored.
"I actually started out this season at Central College and ended coming here before the beginning of the semester," Sayre said. "It's amazing to play here. I wouldn't even be playing if (Southeastern head coach Michelle Glass) hadn't picked up the phone the day I called her."
Sayre's third kill forced IHCC's first timeout as Southeastern opened a 12-9 lead in the opening set. The Warriors responded by scoring six of the next seven points, including a tiebreaking kill by Jenna Vallee, before a four-point run that included winners at the net from Jentry Schafer and Precious Daley put the Warriors on top 20-16.
Vranic led the Warriors serving in the match with three aces, including the clinching point in each of the first two sets as IHCC again rallied in the second set after falling behind 14-11. Down by seven in the third set, the Warriors took over at the net as Zara McCauley record three kills off the bench, leading Indian Hills on a closing 20-7 run with Vranic going on a nine-point serving run to open a 24-18 lead.
"With our winning streak happening, there's been a bit of a struggle over the last six to eight games to get our intensity up to the highest level," Michel said. "When you wear Indian Hills on the front of your jersey, with the line-up we have, there's going to be a target on your back. Teams come with more energy. We have to figure out how to come in with that same energy, plus a little more, every day.
"If you're Indian Hills, you have to play like you're from Indian Hills, or someone is going to catch you."
Indian Hills will head to fifth-ranked Iowa Western on Sunday afternoon for a showdown of the ICCAC's top two Division I programs. The Reivers swept the Warriors in IHCC's second match of the season, spoiling the home opener for Indian Hills back on Feb. 2.
"There's nothing similiar to the type of team we were the first time we played Iowa Western," Michel said. "If we come and play our top game, play at a high level and play with great intensity, I think it'll be a great battle and a great volleyball match to see."