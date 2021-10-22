OTTUMWA – The Hellyer Student Life Center may not have been as packed as the last time the Indian Hills volleyball team played a home match.
It didn't matter to Precious Daley, who was just happy to be playing on the home floor of the Warriors after spending the past 30 days practicing at home and hitting the road for the last 13 matches. Indian Hills shook off a shaky start on Friday afternoon against Kirkwood, sweeping the Eagles 25-16, 25-11 and 26-24 exactly one month to the day of the Warriors' last home match, a regional loss to defending national champion Iowa Western on Sept. 22.
"I am so sick of bus seats," Daley joked after collecting a match-high 18 kills, including the match clincher in the third set. "It felt so nice to be back at home. Everyone loves playing at home. It's just a different environment."
For those that hadn't seen the Warriors since the showdown with Iowa Western that delivered a huge crowd spurred on by a pre-match tailgate outside the Hellyer Center, Indian Hills looked a bit different to the team that faced the Reivers riding high at the time on an 11-match winning streak. Injuries have forced head coach Lyndsey Michel to move some new players into key roles with Zara McCauley getting the start at the net along with Daley and Brooke Amann while Chantal Paniagua saw her first significant playing time in a home match coming off the bench to produce a pair of ace serves that closed out the second set.
Between the injuries, the grind of playing nothing but matches away from home for a full month and the grind of facing several highly-ranked teams during that stretch, the Warriors entered Friday's match having lost nine of their past 13 matches. Kirkwood (23-11) looked to keep IHCC in a slump early, scoring the first four points of the match on the way to building an early 9-3 lead.
"It became very clear once we started to execute our serve-receive a couple times in a row," Michel said. "Perfect pass, set, hit, execution. That's exactly what we needed to do. We had to execute that first touch every time. When we didn't, things didn't always go our way."
That execution allowed Indian Hills to catch Kirkwood in the opening set at 11-11, leading to a brief back-and-forth battle as the teams exchanged five ties and three lead changes while splitting the next eight points. After a tiebreaking kill by McCauley, Amann recorded a solo block to help kick off a set-clinching 10-1 run that ended with consecutive kills by the sophomore transfer from South Dakota State, allowing IHCC to take an opening set that did not start well for the Warriors.
"Moral can change pretty quickly when things start going against you," Michel said. "Between the injuries and the tough losses on the road, we've had to overcome some obstacles. It just comes down to finding that little extra bit of fire to change that momentum."
The finish of the first set was just the start of a 35-12 run for the Warriors. Daley scored three kills early in the second set, helping IHCC open a 5-1 lead before five unanswered points midway through the set put Indian Hills on top 19-8, paving the road for a commanding two-set lead in the match.
"I've gained more confidence as the season has gone on," Daley said. "I think we're getting more confident the season comes to the close with regionals coming up."
Kirkwood wasn't about to go down without a fight, scoring the first three points of the third set, opening a 9-5 lead on a winner by Jada Golden-Smith. The sophomore from Cedar Falls finished with eight kills to lead the Eagles at the net.
Hennesys Lalane got into the attack for the Warriors, fooling the Eagles twice with directional tips that dropped on the court just over the net during a 9-2 run that put Indian Hills back on top 13-11. Kirkwood fought back, regaining a 14-13 lead on a pair of blocks by Rachael Nelson, before consecutive kills by Amann put Indian Hills back on top.
Jarolin de los Santos stepped up late in the clinching set, joining Lalane for an assisted block before recording a solo stop at the net and scoring on a kill to put the Warriors up 21-17. Nelson scored on a pair of aces before Kamara Dickinson drove home a tying kill, pulling Kirkwood back into a 21-21 tie with a chance to extend the match into a fourth set.
"It's definitely tough when you go to playing some of the teams that we've been playing on the road to try and stay up throughout an entire match like this one," Daley said. "Kirkwood's a good team, but they're not quite at the level of a lot of the teams that we've been playing over the past four weeks. This is also our third match of the week. That can be pretty daunting."
Indian Hills found enough to clinch the sweep. Kills by Golden-Smith and de los Santos kept the match even at 22-22 before Daley answered a go-ahead ace serve by Dickinson with consecutive kills, giving the Warriors match point.
Emily Strauss erased the first match point for IHCC with her seventh kill for the Eagles. After the ensuing Kirkwood serve drifted out, Daley was able to end the final rally of the match by catching the Eagles out of possession for a simple tip to the open court, clinching the first win at home for the Warriors since sweeping Marshalltown back on Sept. 15.
Indian Hills wraps up the regular season next week with two more matches at the Hellyer Center. The Warriors host Hawkeye on Monday night at 6 p.m. Next Friday, IHCC hosts Highland on Sophomore Night in Ottumwa starting at 7 p.m.