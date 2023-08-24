WATERLOO — The fourth-ranked (NJCAA DI) Indian Hills volleyball team might not be perfect through the first week of the regular season.
The Warriors proved on Wednesday, however, just how tough it remain unbeaten handing 16th-ranked (NJCAA DII) Hawkeye its first loss of the season. Kinga Michalska and Sara Van Gisteren continued to set a torrid pace at the net for Indian Hills, combining on 31 of IHCC's 43 kills in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of the Redtails just 24 hours after earning a road sweep at DMACC.
"I feel strong. I feel like the team played strong together," Michalska said. "We had good energy. We're going to need more of that coming up this week with a long trip to Texas."
Indian Hills will carry a 4-2 overall record down to the Lone Star State, playing four matches in two days at the Odessa Invitational. After making a 14-hour trip south, the Warriors will open play on Friday afternoon facing 20th-ranked Navarro College at 2 p.m.
"There's a couple we'd like back from that opening weekend, but we've been trying to see where the pieces fit and who can step up to fill in a couple big holes," Indian Hills head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "The thing I see the most is we have to be more aggressive on our block. That will help slow thing down defensively.
"Our serve-receive has been great the past couple of nights. Sabrina (Nogueira Da Silva) has really come to life. She's a very good player with a high I.Q. She may have had a few nerves when she first got here. Sasha (Vidal) is still right there battling for that position all year. We're going to put the best passer out there and, defensively, take control."
Indian Hills had to settle for a season-opening four-match split this past weekend at the Reiver Classic, dropping a five-set match to Jefferson falling 15-12 in the decisive fifth game before dropping all three tough sets against No. 17 Butler to close out the tournament. The Warriors have been able to pull out both tight games both at DMACC (27-25 in game one) and Hawkeye (25-21) while winning four more games by seven or more points.
"We've been battling each other in practice through the first two weeks," Michel said. "They've come together a lot already playing together and they're going to continue to grow. We've been trying to figure some things out along the way. Even in our (preseason) scrimmage with William Penn, we were trying to figure out if we were going to run a 5-1 or a 6-2. It's been a matter of figuring out who is going to rise to the top and we've kind of picked the top from what we were doing in scrimmages.
"We were just kind of missed a vibe, that positive and fluent energy that's always there. Jorja (Hoffman) does a good job of bringing that. Larissa (Barreiros Scatamburlo) has been battling a knee injury, but we've been able to finally shuttle her back in there and she brings a high intensity. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish with three outside hitters and having a super-solid pass to incorporate our middles."
Michalska and Van Gisteren are producing a formidable attack at the net, combining 152 kills so far this season producing the top hitting combination in the country. The Warrior teammates took their turns in leading the attack on Wednesday at Hawkeye with Michalska reaching double figures in kills after one set including consecutive winners that capped an early 7-1 run, lifting IHCC to a 13-7 lead.
Michalska totaled 17 kills on 32 attempts, producing the third-most single-match winners in her two years at Indian Hills. When Hawkeye drew their defensive focus to Michalska in the second game, Van Gisteren stepped up recording 10 of her 14 kills as the Warriors won the most competitive game of the match overcoming six ties and five lead chances pulling away pull away from the Redtails with a decisive 8-2 run that snapped a 10-10 tie.
"She's been a really pleasant surprise," Michel said of Van Gisteren. "I knew she was good. She's got a great resume. She just comes out and that ball moves fast. It may not always look like it, but it ping-pongs off girls. That's fun to see."
Nogueira Da Silva posted a season-best 27 digs for the Warriors while Vidal added 10, preventing Hawkeye from mounting the same runs at the net that IHCC used in all three sets to pull away for wins. The Warriors took command early in the third game, using a pair of kills by Scatamburlo to spark a 10-4 run that again allowed Indian Hills to build a cushion that Hawkeye could not overcome.
"I feel like we've evolved from the first few matches of the season," Scatamburlo said. "We should have won that match against Jefferson. We were just kind of nervous in that first match. Getting a pair of sweeps on back-to-back nights shows that we're developing our chemistry. We're getting to know each other better."
Indian Hills will get to continue building on that chemistry both with a long trip to Texas and another round of touch opponents. After facing No. 20 Navarro, the Warriors close out play on Friday facing Odessa before heading back to the court on Saturday to take on Hill College and eighth-ranked New Mexico Military Institute.
"We've got four more tough matches coming up in Texas," Scatamburlo said. "We're hoping for more of the same 3-0 results. We're getting better and better every day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.