OTTUMWA – Injuries. Bad breaks. Demoralizing defeats.
The 2022 Indian Hills volleyball team has experienced none of these so far this season. The Warriors have remained relatively while overpowering opponents at times on the way to what is now the third-winningest season in the history of the program.
The Warriors, ranked second in the nation, closed out a 38-2 regular season on Wednesday sweeping Marshalltown in the final match of the season at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Indian Hills dominated on a night dedicated to nine sophomores that went out together in style in their final home match completing a perfect 4-0 run to the regular-season Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) title with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 win over the visiting Tigers.
"We wanted to get all these girls in to honor them for the time they've spent here," Indian Hills head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel said. "These girls have endured a lot with half of them being COVID sophomores. Usually, if a player is here for three years, there's been an injury or some sort of conflict in their career. These girls for the most part have been healthy and lively over the past few seasons. Knock on wood, hopefully that will stay the case for a few more weeks."
Indian Hills will look to formally clinch a spot in the NJCAA Division I National Volleyball Tournament in the upcoming Midwest district tournament to be held in Illinois starting on Nov. 4. With a high national ranking and several quality wins over ranked opponents this season, the Warriors would almost seem like a national tournament lock as a favorite to earn at least one of eight at-large bids should an upset happen next week.
Of course, Michel isn't interested right now in resting on the resume of the Warriors to secure a national trip.
"We're competitors. We want to win," Michel said. "We've seen wacky things happen for some other teams. We want to go out, compete the way we should and play like we have to battle for our spot in the national tournament."
Lisa Bonnefoy, Izabela Zukowski, Josi Schachle, Esra Akcay, Haleigh Hadley, Erica Calderon Rosario, Jenna Vallée, Jarolin de los Santos and Henesys Lalane were all honored prior to Wednesday's match. The emotion of the pre-match ceremonies provided all the drama as the match itself was one-sided after a six-point run in the opening game allowed IHCC to jump out to a 6-1 lead.
"I think that's been a staple of our team is their drive to compete," Michel said. "The last two years, we've missed the national tournament by a single point. As much as we've chased after it, hopefully it'll taste that much sweeter this year to finally earn that opportunity."
Wednesday's 38th win of the season is the most for any IHCC volleyball team since Terry Carlson led the Warriors to a 41-3 record in 2004, securing the program's first of four national tournament appearances. Should the Warriors make a run at a national championship, the program would have to chance to break the program record for single-season wins set back in 2002 with 44.
"The girls have overcome and they've brought success to this program," Michel said. "We've been successful, but we had the same sights set on the goals we're going after this year. Whether it was nagging injuries to key players or a big match that didn't go our way, it just hasn't happened for us over the past two years. I'm looking forward to seeing what our sophomores are capable of along with a great group of freshmen at super regionals. Hopefully, things continue to roll our way."
Indian Hills was able to get 15 different players on to the court on Wednesday. Lalane led the Warriors with 24 assists and three service aces, tying the career record for most service aces in school history with 173. Lalane is also the current single season school record holder with 96 service aces this year.
Sasha Viadal added 15 digs in the victory. Hadley and de los Santos each totaled four blocks in their final match at the Hellyer Center.
"I've been emotional throughout this week," Michel said of her sophomores. "It'll be one of the more emotional nights saying goodbye to so many great people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.