BOONE – Jarolin de los Santos and Zara McCauley powered the Indian Hills volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 sweep at DMACC on Monday night. The sophomore tandem combined for 22 kills in the victory.
The Warriors improved to 16-10 on the year with the win, earning 11 sweeps throughout the season. As a team, Indian Hills hit .341 on the attack, the team's eighth match of the year hitting .300 or better.
Indian Hills were led by de los Santos, who totaled 12 kills on 18 attempts for the Warriors for a .611 hitting percentage. The sophomore led IHCC on the defensive side of the ball as well with eight total blocks, including five solo stops.
McCauley added 10 kills with a team-high 26 attempts. The match was McCauley's fifth double-digit kill total in her last eight matches played.
Brooke Amann and Precious Daley each added six kills for Indian Hills. Hennesys Lalane recorded 36 assists to go along with five digs.
Indian Hills returns to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) action at fifth-ranked Iowa Western on Wednesday night. The two teams square off at Kanesville Arena in Council Bluffs starting at 7 p.m.