FOREST CITY – Eliana Bommarito took home a first-place finish at the Waldorf Open to lead a series of wrestlers for the top-ranked Indian Hills women's wrestling team on Saturday afternoon. As a team, Indian Hills boasted nine total placers among the 24-team field.
Bommarito, coming off her first-ever collegiate dual victory for the Warriors on Tuesday night, took home first-place honors in the 235lb weight class. The nationally second-ranked Warrior wrestler scored a fall in the semifinal round in just 33 seconds before taking a forfeit victory in the finals to take top honors.
The Warriors swept the top three spots in the 235-pound weight class as Karla Padilla Zepeda placed second after earning an opening round 11-0 tech fall. Brooke Burns took home third in the class after earning two falls in the consolation bracket, including a pin in 59 seconds in the third-place match.
Freshman Dutchess King placed third overall in the 109-pound weight class. King scored a fall in 1:17 in the opening round before earning an 8-3 decision in the second round.
Shammilka Miranda Diaz, ranked fourth at 116 pounds, also placed third on Saturday. Diaz earned a quarterfinal 10-0 tech fall before dropping the semifinal matchup to wrestle out of the consolation bracket. Diaz earned another tech fall before securing a pin in the third-place match to place for the Warriors.
In her first collegiate action, Nolani Snagg placed fifth overall in the 155-pound weight class. Three different individuals placed sixth overall including Liannette Ortiz at 123, Kaitlyn Hain at 143 and Tiffany White at 191 pounds.
Top-ranked Indian Hills is back in action Nov. 19 at the Missouri Valley Open.
