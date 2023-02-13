JUCO wrestling: Deboe wins district heavyweight title for No. 12 IHCC

IOWA FALLS – Sophomore Kawaun Deboe became the sixth National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) North Central District Champion in the history of the Indian Hills men's wrestling program on Sunday. Deboe, an NJCAA All-American one year ago, took home the heavyweight title for the 12th-ranked Warriors securing a spot in this year's NJCAA National Wrestling Tournament.
Indian Hills placed third overall at the national tournament qualifier at Ellsworth Community College. The Warriors earned 112.5 team points to earn its second-highest finish at the district tournament.
Along with the third-place team finish, the Warriors qualified all 10 individual competitors to the upcoming NJCAA National Tournament. Indian Hills had a pair of district runner-up individuals in Nevertessone Lahens and Manuel Limon.
In addition, Indian Hills earned national tournament bids from Riley Bettich, Matthew Lewis, Weston Milnes-Bowers, Peyton Asbury, Lucas Henderson, Cade Linn and Tobias Bell. The third-place finish is the second-best finish for the Warriors in the program's three years of existence.
Indian Hills won the 2021 district title and placed fourth overall in the 2022 tournament. Iowa Western won the 2023 district title with 138 team points followed by Iowa Central's 123.5 team points.
Limon, ranked No. 10 in the latest 133-pound national rankings, entered the district tournament on an impressive stretch of victories to earn the second overall seed and a first round bye. Limon built a 3-2 lead in his opening match before an injury gave Limon the win.
In the championship bout, Limon suffered a 7-2 decision loss. In the true second place wrestleback, Limon scored a 7-4 victory to take home second place and earn an automatic bid to the national tournament.
Lahens' late season push secured the No. 3 overall seed and a first round bye in the 149-pound bracket. The sophomore earned a 6-4 sudden victory with an overtime takedown to advance to the title bout.
Lahens eventually dropped the championship match to third-ranked Matt Sarbo of Iowa Central before dominating the second-place wrestleback with an 18-1 tech fall. Bettich, who entered the tournament ranked third in the nation, earned the No. 2 overall seed and a first round bye.
Bettich earned a semifinal pin in 1:42 to earn a rematch with top-ranked Jakason Burks of Iowa Western. Bettich secured four escape points along the way, but Burks outlasted Bettich for a 6-4 victory. Bettich dropped his true second place wrestleback with a 9-5 defeat.
Lewis, a returning national qualifier, dropped his opening round match but wrestled through the consolation bracket to place third overall and earn a second consecutive trip to the national tournament.
Milnes-Bowers opened the tournament in dominant fashion, scoring a pin in 1:25 in the opening round. A sudden victory loss sent Milnes-Bowers to the consolation bracket but wrestled through to secure a third-place finish and a spot at the national tournament.
Asbury earned a first round pin in 2:30 to make a statement from the opening bout in the 165-pound bracket. Asbury dropped his second round match to the eventual district champion Khayitov Mirzo of Ellsworth. Asbury earned a 4-2 decision in the consolation semis before falling in the third-place match.
In the 174-pound bracket, Henderson earned a thrilling 5-3 sudden victory in the opening round. The sophomore dropped a narrow 8-5 decision in the semifinal round, but bounced back with a pin in 2:14 in the consolation bracket to place fourth overall.
