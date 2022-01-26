ESTHERVILLE – The fifth-ranked Indian Hills men's wrestling remained undefeated in conference duals on the year with an impressive 46-12 victory over No. 20 Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday night.
"Overall it was a really solid performance by our guys," stated IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree. "Great to see our guys competing hard and having fun at the biggest time of the year."
The Warriors used four pins on the night to improve to 4-0 on the year in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). Indian Hills improved to 3-0 all-time against Iowa Lakes, picking up the team's second dual win of the year over the Lakers with the first coming at the NJCAA National Duals on Jan. 14.
After earning a pair of wins by way of forfeit to open the night, Nevertesonne Lahens scored a pin at the 141 pounds to pick up six team points. Victor Guzman earned a pin at 149 pounds before Destin Jones earned a major decision at 157 pounds.
Cameron Nesbitt secured a pin in the 165-pound weight class. Deron Pulliam, the nation's top-ranked 184-pound wrestler, secured a pin for the Warriors to cap the scoring.
Indian Hills returns to action Friday night as the Warriors host the CoEd Clash with the women's wrestling program against William Penn University. Prior to Friday night's event, 29 sophomores between the two programs will be recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the Warrior program.
The Warriors will also host Iowa Western in a conference dual that has been rescheduled for this Saturday afternoon. Action against the Rivers gets underway inside the multipurpose center on the IHCC Centerville campus starting at 3 p.m.