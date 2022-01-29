CENTERVILLE – Hosting its second dual in as many days, the fifth-ranked Indian Hills men's wrestling squad defeated eighth-ranked Iowa Western Community College 22-12 in a showdown of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) foes on Saturday.
The Warriors flexed against the Reivers to remain undefeated in ICCAC action on the year with an unblemished 5-0 record. Iowa Western falls to 3-2. The win over Iowa Western avenged a loss against the Reivers last season that dealt the Warriors their first and only conference dual loss of the year on the team's way to a district championship.
Less than 24 hours removed from the Warriors' throttling of William Penn University on Friday night, Indian Hills hosted the Reivers at the Multi-Purpose Building in Centerville. Iowa Western scored a narrow decision to open the match at 125 pounds before the Warriors went to Nevertessone Lahens at 133 pounds. Lahens, making his first conference dual start of the year, built a 7-0 lead through two periods and went on to win 8-3 to tie the match at 3-3.
The Warriors fell in both the 141-pound and 149-pound bouts to fall behind 9-3. Sophomore Destin Jones took the mat at 157 pounds and scored a decision with a late takedown to earn a 3-1 win and three team points.
Cameron Nesbitt, ranked seventh in the 165-pound class battled to an overtime period decision to score for the Warriors. Nesbitt scored a takedown two minutes into the extra period to tie the match at 9-9.
The Warriors went to Jacob Anderson in the 174-pound weight class and dominated from the get-go. Anderson built an 8-1 lead and eventually rode out to a 9-1 major decision for the team's largest victory to point.
After an Iowa Western victory at 184 pounds, the Warriors relied on Deron Pulliam at 197 pounds. Pulliam, the top-ranked Wrestler in the 184-pound weight class, controlled the flow of Saturday's match and gradually built a lead to score a 5-2 decision and three more team points.
With a 16-12 advantage and a victory in sight, sophomore Noah Broderson toed the mat in the heavyweight class. Broderson maintained control throughout the first round and maneuvered a pin at the 1:55 mark to seal the victory for the Warriors. Broderson's pin handed Indian Hills six points and the team win. The pin was the second day in a row for Broderson.
Indian Hills heads to Iowa Central on Feb. 2 for the team's final ICCAC dual. Action in Fort Dodge gets underway at 7 p.m.