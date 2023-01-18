OTTUMWA — Wednesday night's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader dual between Indian Hills and Iowa Western Community College has been postponed due to impending weather in the Council Bluffs area.
The nationally ranked matchups have been postponed until Friday at Reiver Arena.
The top-ranked Warrior women and No. 3 Iowa Western will open the dual at 1 p.m. The ninth-ranked Warrior men and second-ranked Iowa Western will compete at approximately 2 p.m.
