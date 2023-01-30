JUCO wrestling: IHCC sweeps Co-Ed Clash

OSKALOOSA — The Indian Hills wrestling squads hit the road on Friday night and came out on top in the Co-Ed Clash at William Penn.
The top-ranked Warrior wrestlers secured their seventh dual win of the year, pulling away for a 29-11 win over the Statesmen on Friday inside the Penn Activity Center. The ninth-ranked Warrior men added their fifth dual victory, scoring the first 22 points with four wins including three pins on the way to a 32-15 victory over William Penn.
The Indian Hills women picked up six match victories on the night, including five falls. The Warriors earned wins in four of the final five bouts to pull away from William Penn.
Freshman Dutchess King, the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 101 pounds, wrestled above her weight class in the 109-pound bout. King fell behind early as Rachel Cotter jumped out to a 5-3 lead.
King battled back and scored 11 consecutive unanswered points to score a 14-5 tech fall and give the Warriors momentum moving forward. King picked up her team-leading 14th victory on the year, including six dual wins.
Shammilka Miranda Diaz, this week's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week, wasted no time securing a fall in the 116-pound matchup. Miranda Diaz, the top-ranked wrestler in the 116-pound weight class, scored five team points with a pin in 1:44 in the opening round improving to 12-2 on the year.
After a pair of tech falls for the Lady Statesmen, second-ranked Alondra Rosado Martinez earned a pin in the opening round in just 1:41 for a 14-8 Warrior team lead. Martinez improved to 4-0 all-time against William Penn wrestlers throughout her Indian Hills career.
Freshman Kaitlyn Hain earned the most impressive victory over of the night, needing just 35 seconds to pin her opponent in the 143-pound bout. The pin is the second consecutive dual fall this week for Hain.
William Penn picked up a narrow 3-1 decision in a hard-fought matchup at 155 pounds. The Warriors responded with back-to-back pins to close out the night.
Freshman Yaracely Saenz scored a fall in 2:23 in the second round. Freshman Tiffany White ended the night with a first round pin in 2:29.
The Warrior men closed out the night with wins in two of the final three matchups to earn the nonconference dual win. Indian Hills improves to 3-0 all-time against the Statesmen.
Freshman Riley Bettich, the third-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, opened the night with a second-round pin for the Warriors. Bettich is now 6-0 in duals on the year and has recorded four pins along the way.
Sophomore Manuel Limon continued an impressive run of performances on the mat with a first round pin on Friday night in the 133-pound weight class. Limon took down Brendan Nantz in 1:23 to record his second pin in his last three dual matches.
Fourth-ranked Matthew Lewis extended the Warriors' advantage with an 11-0 major decision at 141 pounds before Nevertessone Lahens put Indian Hills ahead 22-0 with a second round fall, his second dual win in the team's last three matchups.
William Penn responded with three consecutive victories in the middle weight classes to pull back within striking distance before Cade Linn ended the run. Linn earned an 11-3 major decision to put the Warriors ahead 26-12.
The Statesmen scored a win at 197 before No. 3 nationally ranked Kawaun Deboe closed out the night with a first round fall in 2:48. Deboe remained undefeated in dual matches on the year.
The ninth-ranked Warrior men were back in action Saturday afternoon at the Pat "Flash" Flanagan Open in Dubuque. Both Indian Hills wrestling teams head to North Iowa Area Community College on Wednesday for the team's final ICCAC dual of the year.
