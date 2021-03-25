IOWA FALLS – The Indian Hills men's wrestling team put a bow on its inaugural regular season slate Wednesday night, earning a 45-9 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual victory over Ellsworth at Dittmer Gymnasium.
The 12th-ranked Warriors conclude its inaugural regular season with a 7-1 overall dual record, including a 5-1 ICCAC dual record.
"It was great to see the guys put an exclamation point on a great regular season," IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree said. "Now it's time to turn our focus to the postseason and completing the guys' individual goals at the national tournament."
The Warriors had defeated the Panthers 38-4 at a home dual, the program's first-ever, back on Feb. 12 at the Multipurpose Building on the IHCC Centerville campus. On that night, IHCC took nine of 10 matchups.
Wednesday night's rematch included four forfeits, all of which added to the Warriors' runaway total. Chris Busutil (125), Neal Larsen (165), Mouhamadou Sene (174) and Tobias Bell (184) all put up six team points for IHCC unopposed.
In the six meetings that were contested, Indian Hills took four led by pins from Caleb Meekins at 133 pounds, Victor Guzman at 141 and Eli Loyd at 157. Warrior 197-pounder Deron Pulliam scored the final three IHCC point during the rout with a decision over Jerrell Belcher.
Indian Hills will see where it stacks up nationally in about a month when they take part in the NJCAA National Tournament in Council Bluffs at Reiver Arena.
JUCO WRESTLING
Indian Hills 45, Ellsworth 9
125 – Chris Busutil (IH) won by forfeit.
133 – Caleb Meekins (IH) won by pinfall over Martin Santana (E).
141 – Victor Guzman (IH) won by pinfall over Robert Givens (E).
149 – Nathan Lendt (E) won by dec. over Jackson Wenberg (IH).
157 – Eli Loyd (IH) won by pinfall over Devan Martin (E).
165 – Neal Larsen (IH) won by forfeit.
174 – Mouhamadou Sene (IH) won by forfeit.
184 – Tobias Bell (IH) won by forfeit.
197 – Deron Pulliam (IH) won by dec. over Jerrell Belcher.
295 – Blake Haub (E) won by pinfall over Caleb Collins (IH).