CENTERVILLE – Indian Hills women's wrestling head coach Cole Spree has been named The Open Mat National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women's Coach of the Year after leading the program to the 2023 national championship.
In his third year at the helm of the Warrior program, Spree guided Indian Hills to the national title in the first year of sanctioned wrestling at the NJCAA level. Spree and the Warriors previously captured back-to-back Junior College National Championship (JCNC) titles before joining the NJCAA ranks for its inaugural year.
Spree's honor adds to a lengthy list of accolades throughout the 2022-23 season as the third-year head coach was also named the NJCAA Women's Wrestling Coach of the Year and the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Coach of the Year.
Spree guided the Warriors to an undefeated record in the ICCAC before securing the team national title with 287 points at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The Warriors finished 57 points ahead of the second-place finisher while four individuals were crowned national champions.
In total, 21 individuals competed at the national tournament while 17 wrestlers earned All-American status for the Warriors. Under Spree, Indian Hills has now collected 42 All-Americans and 11 national champions.
Off the mat, 14 individuals earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Fall Academic All-Region honors.
Along with Spree, freshman Eliana Bommarito was named The Open Mat Female Freshman of the Year, announced by the organization on Monday. Bommarito garnered another national honor after a remarkable season that culminated with the individual NJCAA National Championship in the 235-pound weight class and was named the first-ever NJCAA Women's Wrestling Invitational Most Outstanding Wrestler.
