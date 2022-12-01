IOWA FALLS — The top-ranked women's wrestling team in the nation rolled to its second consecutive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) victory.
The Indian Hills women's wrestling squad topped No. 10 Ellsworth Community College, shutting out the Panthers, 25-0, at Dittmer Gymnasium. The Warriors topped the Panthers in both matches while also earning three forfeit victories, improving to 2-0 in league play this year while the Panthers fall to 0-2 in ICCAC action.
In her first collegiate dual action, freshman Nolani Snagg scored a fall in the opening round in the 155-pound dual. Snagg needed just 1:42 to take down her opponent for the victory.
At 191 pounds, freshman Tiffany White earned her first collegiate pin in just 15 seconds to pick up five team points for Indian Hills.
Malia Cook, Erma Williams and Brooke Burns all earned forfeit victories. Williams and Norma Alejondro each scored victories in extra matches that did not count towards team totals.
The Warriors will now head to Nebraska to compete at the Doane Open on Saturday. Top-ranked IHCC then closes out the first half of the year at the Avila Duals in Kansas City on Dec. 16.
