MASON CITY — The fifth-ranked Indian Hills men's wrestling team improved to 3-0 on the season, toppling seventh-ranked North Iowa Area Community College on Wednesday. The Warriors were victorious in six matches to remain undefeated.
Sophomore Caleb Meekins and Noah Broderson each recorded a fall on the night to give the Warriors 12 points overall. Victor Guzman recorded a technical fall while Destin Jones earned a major decision.
Deron Pulliam remained undefeated with a decision to help lift the Warriors over the Trojans. The 30 team points are the most for the Warriors this season.
Indian Hills is just one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC), matching Iowa Western with a perfect conference mark. The Warriors opened up the night with six points after a NIACC forfeit at 125 pounds before Meekins stepped to the mat, disposing of his 133-pound opponent in just 36 seconds for the top-ranked IHCC grappler's third consecutive dual pin.
Guzman, ranked seventh in the nation, wasted little time to jumping out to a commanding lead ultimately wrapping up a 21-4 tech fall at 141 pounds. Jones scored a major decision, his second dual win of the season, with a 13-5 victory at 157 pounds.
Pulliam, the top-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds, scored his third dual victory of the season at with an 8-3 decision. Broderson capped off the night with a pin at the heavyweight division with 11 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Warriors are set to head to the Drury Open in Springfield, Missouri. Action gets underway on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.