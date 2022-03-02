OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's wrestling team could have helped their cause heading into the NJCAA National Tournament.
Instead, a less-than-stellar fourth-place showing at home in the Northern District tournament has made the road tougher for the Warriors in hopes of contending for national titles and All-American honors. The good news for IHCC is that, in its second-ever trip to the national tournament, at least one Warrior wrestler will be competing in all 10 weight classes including Caleb Meekins and Deron Pulliam earned top seeds going into action Friday at the Mid-American Center.
The other eight IHCC grapplers, however, will have to navigate tough opponents through the first of the two days in order to even make it to Saturday's action. Both Chris Busutil (125) and Victor Guzman (141) will face off with opponents from defending national champion Clackamas with Busutil, ranked seventh, opening against third-ranked Nic Aguilar while Guzman takes on top-ranked Marckis Branford in first-round action on Friday morning.
Khris Walton (197), meanwhile, opens against Union County sophomore Sebastian Iakouchevitch. Should Walton win that opener, the seventh-ranked returning All-American might have to deal with fourth-ranked returning Clackamas All-American Michael Gasper in the second round on Friday. Four-time Iowa High School state champion Matthew Lewis will also make his national tournament debut for IHCC against a top-ranked opponent in former national champion Jacob Beeson of Pratt at 149 pounds.
It won't be easy if fifth-ranked Indian Hills is going to match last year's top-10 finish with five wrestlers earning All-American honors. Tough, sure, but not at all impossible.
"The district tournament certainly wasn't our best performance, but the good news is we're pretty healthy, which is saying something when you've gone through a meat grinder like this," IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree said. "You hope to get through the season healthy and you hope to get 10 wrestlers through to the national tournament. I felt pretty good about nine of them. We had to go to bat for Chris, but he had a resume that speaks for itself as a returning All-American who had been ranked among the top seven wrestlers in the country all year.
"Ultimately, we aren't going to let one bad day define the season. We have a chance to redeem ourselves this weekend."
Meekins and Pulliam will be the likely team leaders in point production for Indian Hills as the two undefeated, top-ranked Warriors take national championship hopes into western Iowa. Meekins improved to 20-0 with a pair of district tournament wins, pinning Ellsworth freshman Zeth Strejc in 51 seconds before scoring a late takedown in the second period and a decisive near fall in the third period to put away potential national quarterfinal opponent Clarence Lee-Green of NIACC, 10-5, in the 133-pound district final.
"He's a funky wrestler, so I got caught off guard at the start of the (championship) match," Meekins said. "I trusted my coaches. I trusted the process. I got back up, got a takedown back and nearly got the pin. I know no one in the wrestling room works harder than me. I got on top and broke him. It was that simple. I got him down and wouldn't let him up."
Meekins will wrestle the first 133-pound national tournament match on Friday against Jake Campbell of Henry Ford. Pulliam will wrestle the opening 184-pound match as the 18-0 returning All-American begins his national championship quest against Devin Winston of North Idaho.
Pulliam is coming off a somewhat satisfying district championship, beating a pair of national tournament qualifiers in Centerville three weeks earlier. After a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals over Iowa Central freshman Coleton McElliott, Pulliam won a much-anticipated top-five showdown in the district finals over Josh McFarland earning a 3-2 win scoring a winning takedown with just 36 seconds left just 15 days after forgoing an initial battle with the Iowa Western sophomore to move in weight to help IHCC clinch a dual win over the Reivers.
"My friend, Tobias (Bell), went out there and did really good against him (McFarland)," said Pulliam, referencing a 9-4 decision earned by McFarland over Bell in the 22-12 IHCC dual win on Jan. 29. "Tobias got to all his shots. All I kept thinking about was getting to my shots. I didn't quite find those same shots in that match, but I went back to work in the room with Tobias to see if I can find those same shots in the national tournament."
Destin Jones, ranked 10th at 157 pounds, will open the national tournament for Indian Hills wrestling Alfonso Martinez of North Idaho with fourth-ranked Riggen Cordingly of Western Wyoming potentially awaiting Jones in the second round. Cameron Nesbitt, ranked fifth at 165, will represent the Warriors opening the national tournament against Ty Pfeufer of Bergen with eighth-ranked Damon Ashworth of Minnesota West potentially awaiting Nesbitt in round two.
Two more unranked IHCC grapplers, Jacob Anderson and Kawaun Deboe, will be looking to pull off a pair of first-round upsets on Friday. Anderson, wrestling at 174 pounds will deal with second-ranked Dayton Fields of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M while district heavyweight runner-up Deboe opens against ninth-ranked Koby Johnson of Western Wyoming.
"It's all about how we respond," Spree said. "The one thing I told the guys is that we have such an advantage because we basically wrestled a mini-national tournament. If we learned from our mistakes, big things will happen when it really matters. One tough day in the district tournament could wind up leading to a huge couple of days against the best competition in the country."