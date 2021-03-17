CENTERVILLE — Of all the firsts the Indian Hills wrestling team would experience this season, there's one head coach Cole Spree wasn't interested in.
A losing streak.
Coming off the first dual loss suffered in program history, the 12th-ranked Warriors avoided a second Iowa Community College Athletic Conference setback on Wednesday. Pins by Eli Loyd and Neal Larsen were among the highlights of the first Sophomore Night in program history for the IHCC men's wrestling team in a 28-13 win over seventh-ranked NIACC, clinching at least a second-place finish in the ICCAC regular season standings.
"We were coming off our first loss, and I think we needed it," Spree said. "We'd won five straight duals. We won the conference tournament. It was a great bounce-back from adversity, which is all you ever want to see as a coach. When things don't go your way, how do you respond? I think our guys responded really well."
The Warriors went the distance to win three of the first four matches against NIACC. Chris Busutil shut out Clarence Lee-Green 5-0 in the 125-pound opener while Destin Jones scored three takedowns during an 8-3 win over Brody Hawtrey, building a 12-3 lead over the Trojans.
NIACC (2-2) still had a chance to build some momentum heading into the second half of the dual as Josh Baretta battled IHCC freshman Eli Loyd to a draw as each wrestler exchanged takedowns and escapes in the opening period, leaving the 157-pound match tied at 3-3 entering the second.
After nearly giving up a go-ahead takedown early in the second period, Loyd took Baretta down for good sticking the NIACC freshman's shoulders to the mat midway through the match to clinch a sudden fall. Suddenly, Indian Hills had a commanding 18-3 lead.
"Weathering the storm. Slowing them down. That's pretty much what we go for," IHCC freshman Neal Larsen said. "We're having fun scoring points. It's a good time."
Larsen followed Loyd's fall by securing a pin in the first period, finally catching Randry Mugisha in a hold the NIACC sophomore couldn't escape. The second pin of the night gave the Warriors a 24-7 lead.
"I was looking to be more offensive on my feet, but he (Mugisha) kept diving at my feet," Larsen said. "I just had to play defense and get to work on top. I slowed him down quite a bit. He was doing a little whirlwind at the beginning, but once I got him down I could really put it to him."
Deron Pulliam clinched IHCC's fourth regional dual win of the season, scoring an 11-2 major decision over Chase McCleish at 184 pounds. While Pulliam has yet to taste defeat in freshman season, there were plenty of lessons that every Warrior wrestler took away from last week's loss at Iowa Western.
"It was a little bit of a smack in the face. After that dual, we went back to the drawing board to see what we needed to do better," Pulliam said. "I think that really helped us. We really got it going offensively. I need to open up a little more. Coach is always telling me I need to shoot more. I'm mostly on my defense, but I felt like I got a little bit more into my offense."
It was a signature night for the IHCC wrestling program as not only the final home dual of the year, but the first dual with spectators allowed inside the Multipurpose Center. Justin Grant and Jackson Wenberg joined women's wrestler Nani-Marie McFadden as the first three sophomore grapplers to be honored during the IHCC wrestling program's first Sophomore Night.
"Hopefully, every year we get to honor 10-15 kids that have committed to our program," Spree said. "I think that's what special about these kids. It's fun to recognize kids that committed to something that wasn't. There was no wrestling team last year, so it's awesome to honor them for their commitment to this brand-new program."
Indian Hills, 5-1 overall in duals including 4-1 in the ICCAC, will begin to focus on a return trip to Council Bluffs. Just a few miles away from the sight of the program's first dual loss, IHCC wrestlers will look to create more winning history April 21-22 when the Warriors compete for the first time in the NJCAA Division I national wrestling tournament at the Mid-American Center.
"There's a lot of programs throughout the country that have been lucky this season to get one or two matches in. We've been able to get 7-8 matches in against some of the best teams in the country this season," Spree said. "The guys are battle-tested. They'll be ready to go."