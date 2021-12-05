SPRINGFIELD, MO – The Indian Hills men's wrestling team came home with three individual championships at the Drury Open on Saturday. In total, nine wrestlers placed sixth or better on the day with five medalists for the Warriors.
Indian Hills was led by a trio of nationally-ranked wrestlers as Caleb Meekins, Cameron Nesbitt and Deron Pulliam each won their respective weight class. Chris Busutil placed second overall while Jacob Anderson took home third place.
"Today was a huge step in the right direction for our team," stated IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree. "A lot of the guys that we have been waiting to break out did so."
Meekins, the top-ranked junior college wrestler in the 133-pound weight class, recorded his second open victory of the year on Saturday. The sophomore opened the day with a fall followed by a major decision and tech fall before pinning his opponent in just 58 seconds in the first-place match.
Along with Meekins' two open victories, the sophomore is also 3-0 in dual victories on the year.
Nesbitt, ranked seventh in the 165-pound weight class, was victorious at the Drury Open with four wins. Nesbitt earned three decisions before a 3-1 overtime victory in the first-place match wrapped up the day.
Pulliam, ranked No. 1 in the 184-pound weight class, put together an impressive showing on Saturday against premier competition. Pulliam opened the day with a pair of decisions before a fall in the second period pushed him into the championship bout.
Against Carson Berryhill of the University of Oklahoma, Pulliam scored a 3-1 decision to take home top honors.
Busutil, ranked fifth at 125 pounds, took home second-place at the Drury Open after reaching the first-place match. Busutil scored a major decision, a fall and a decision to reach the final.
Anderson was impressive in his strongest showing of the year, placing third overall in the 184-pound weight class. Anderson earned a pair of falls to open the day and worked his way through the consolation round to earn bronze.
Anderson scored a 6-4 decision in the third-place match.
Jacob Ramirez placed fourth in the 149-pound weight class while Lais Cardero placed fifth at 174 pounds. Destin Jones (157) and Khris Walton (197) each placed sixth overall.
After falling in the second round, Victor Guzman battled through four matches to take home the consolation championship in the 141-pound weight class.
"Very pleased with the overall results," Spree said. "Any time you can have multiple champs, it's usually a solid showing."
As a team, the Warriors went 67-43 on the day and recorded the third-most match points out of the 14 team field with 297. The Warriors also recorded the second-most falls on the day with 21.
The Warriors, ranked fifth in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men's Wrestling poll, returns to action after the new year at the National Duals in Miami, Oklahoma on Jan. 14.