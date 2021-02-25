CENTERVILLE – It might surprise some people just how successful the Indian Hills wrestling program has been so far in the first year of competition.
Cole Spree, however, expects to win. So far, the Warriors are living up to the expectations of their head coach earning another impressive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual victory on Wednesday winning the first seven matches on the way to a 39-12 triumph over 13th-ranked Iowa Lakes in a top-20 battle Wednesday night at Multipurpose Center on the IHCC Centerville campus.
"When I was at Ellsworth, we were top five in the country four out of the last six years," Spree said. "I didn't come down here to lose. I didn't come down here to get second place. I was tired of getting third, fourth or fifth place. That's why I made the move to Indian Hills. I want to be at a place that wants that type of success."
On the mat, Indian Hills set the tone for the night by taking the fight right to the Lakers. In all eight matches won by Warrior wrestlers, the first points were scored on opening take downs by the grapplers in the maroon and gold singlets.
Chris Busutil won the toughest dual of the night, beating Karsten Johnson 3-0 in the 125-pound opener to give the Warriors the opening three points against the Lakers. Caleb Meekins then upped the ante, dominating Jeremiah Boykens in the 133-pound match on the way to a 10-2 major decision that put IHCC up 7-0.
Victor Guzman and Destin Jones only furthered the gap between the Warriors and Lakers in the next two matches. Both Warrior freshman racked up 18 points in their respective matches with Guzman closing out Dontario Norwood with 50 seconds left in a 141-pound match, earning an 18-3 tech fall before Jones closed out an 18-2 tech fall in the second period of a 149-pound match with T.J. Arnold, giving IHCC a commanding 17-0 lead in the dual.
"We do take the initiative in each match. That's something we teach our guys every day," Spree said. "Part of it is, from our coaching standpoint, we talk a lot of times to just have fun and just performing. Don't even worry about the results.
"I think that's why you see that type of performance from our guys. They're not timid. They're not nervous. They're out there to perform, have fun and put all the work they put in during their time in the wrestling room out there for the fans to see."
Perhaps the most fan-friendly match of the night came at 157 pounds. Eli Loyd, one of Spree's first signees and the first former Iowa prep standout to take the mat for IHCC on Wednesday, found himself in a back-and-forth battle with Jovanni Butler as the wrestlers exchanged move after move racking up points in bunches.
Loyd took a 12-9 lead into the final period but was reversed early in the period, giving Loyd a slim one-point lead to protect. More than hold the advantage, Loyd built on it answering Butler's reverse with one of his own before riding out the Iowa Lakes freshman with a late nearfall allowing Loyd to earn a 20-11 major decision, giving IHCC a 21-0 lead.
"I was pretty confident that I wasn't going to get turned at all," Loyd said. "I do wish I had let him back on his feet so I could open up the match a lot more. I was super close to getting the fall. Getting those last back points was nice. I like to win by as much as possible. The bigger, the better."
Neal Larsen officially clinched the fourth dual win of the season, and third conference dual triumph for the Warriors, by pinning Alex Lozano in 2:46 at 165 pounds. Deron Pulliam added a fall scored in 83 seconds against Logan Kaedam at 184 pounds for No. 20 Indian Hills. Chris Walton won by forfeit at 197 pounds for IHCC (4-0, 3-0 ICCAC while Iowa Lakes (2-3, 1-3 ICCAC) picked up falls at 174 pounds from Massoma Endene and from Mitchell Williamson in the heavyweight finale.
Indian Hills is back on the mat on Friday with both the women and men competing in Mount Pleasant against Iowa Wesleyan. The doubleheader night of wrestling gets underway with the women's dual between the Warriors and Tigers at 5 p.m.
"We're going to bring all of our starters for the girls and give some of our guys that haven't had an opportunity the opportunity to get out there," Spree said. "You're going to see some guys that haven't had a chance to display what they've got the opportunity to do that on Friday."
One of those guys is former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont state qualifier Tyler Landgrebe. The IHCC freshman wrestled against Boykins in one of two extra matches after Wednesday's dual was completed.
"It's a lot faster out there," Landgrebe said. "These guys are bigger, faster and stronger. That's the main difference. It was good to get out there again. It adds fuel to the fire. I can't wait to get back in the practice room and get better."