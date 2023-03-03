COUNCIL BLUFFS — The name may be the different, but the position is the same for the Indian Hills women's wrestling team.
After one day of action at the inaugural 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women's Wrestling Invitational, top-ranked IHCC has racked up a 41-point lead over Umpqua with 10 wrestlers still alive for national championships heading into Saturday morning's semifinal rounds. The Warriors lead the field with 17 of their 21 wrestlers still alive in the either the championship or consolation portion of the tournament, putting IHCC in line to bring home the program's third consecutive national title after winning the junior college national championships each of the past two years.
The Indian Hills men, meanwhile, are in a familiar position in the top 10 of the NJCAA Men's Wrestling National Tournament sitting in eighth place after the opening session at the Mid-American Center with 30 points. Two returning All-Americans, Matthew Lewis and Kawuan Deboe, advanced to the national championship quarterfinals.
Lewis, wrestling at 141 pounds, went the distance in his first two matches on Friday knocking off ninth-ranked Jager Kwiatkowski of Henry Ford 5-3 using a first-period takedown and second-period reversal to build a 4-0 lead in the first-round match. Tied at 3-3 after two periods against eighth-ranked Isaac Church of NIACC, Lewis scored a decisive takedown with 26 seconds left to earn another top-10 win in the tournament.
Deboe, meanwhile, advanced to the heavyweight quarterfinals on Friday scoring a pair of falls during the first two rounds. IHCC's third-seeded sophomore pinned Tegan Carson of Ellsworth in 2:05 before taking down 14th-seeded Shannon Core of Lackawanna in 4:37.
"I knew once I came to Indian Hills, my plan was all set," said Deboe. "There was a hunger in my body. I knew I had to get back on the mat and Indian Hills was the place to be."
The Indian Hills women could have a pair of national championship showdowns between teammates. At 116 pounds, Shammilka Miranda Diaz and Javanica Mickens advanced within one of the championship bout while 235-pound IHCC teammates Eliana Bommarito and Karla Padilla Zepeda, the top two seeds in their bracket, each scored quarterfinal-round first-period wins with top-seeded Bommarito putting away Southwestern Oregon's Aurora Parsons in 35 seconds while second-seeded Padilla Zepeda won in 65 seconds over Iowa Central's Addisson Hershberger.
Miranda-Diaz, seeded third at 116, scored wins in 27 seconds over NIACC's Sara Arrojo and Iowa Central's Kailyn Younger in 3:39. Mickens, meanwile, followed up a win over Iowa Central's Krystol Luna in 2:25 with a somewhat bittersweet quarterfinal win stunning top-ranked Warrior teammate Kennedy Shrophire erasing a 4-0 deficit to secure the win on a sudden fall with eight seconds left in the opening period.
Other IHCC wrestlers advancing into the championship semifinals on the women's side included third-seeded Dutchess King who advanced to the 101-pound semifinals securing a fall with 27 seconds left in the opening period of a quarterfinal match with Southwestern Oregon's Mailien Tran. Top-seeded Liannette Ortiz scored second-period wins for the Warrior women over Southwestern Oregon's Analise Smith and Iowa Western's Madelyn Plotz while Yaracely Saenz edged Southwestern Oregon's Sara Balbarino on a tiebreaker after the wrestlers finished six minutes tied at 2-2 in the 170-pound quarterfinals.
Tiffany White also advanced into the championship semifinals for the top-ranked IHCC women, securing a win in 3:50 over Southwestern Oregon's Valerie Osborne. Still alive on the consolation side of the bracket for the Warrior women are Malachite Chunn (109), Taylor Angle (123), Malia Cook (136), Averie Burns (235) and Norma Alejandro (191) along with Warrior teammates Lexi Adams and Kaitlyn Hain who will meet on Saturday in the 143-pound consolation semifinals.
For the IHCC men, Riley Bettich (125), Manny Limon (133), Peyton Asbury (165) and Weston Milnes (157). Bettich scored a third-period fall against 13th-seeded Branson Magsayo of Southwestern Oregon before securing an 18-3 tech fall over Northeast Oklahoma A&M's Peyton Brown while Limon pinned Mott's Gabe Fielder in 4:13 before earning a 10-3 win over Patrick & Henry's Trey Kratko.
