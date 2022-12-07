CRETE, NE – The top-ranked Indian Hills women's wrestling team boasted nine individual placers while the 13th-ranked IHCC men placed six individuals on Saturday at the Doane Open.
Treyshawn White brought home a first-place finish in the heavyweight division to lead the Warrior men. White put together his best performance of his young collegiate career as the freshman scored three consecutive narrow decisions in the first three rounds (3-2, 3-1 and 4-1) before earning a medical forfeit victory to advance to the championship bout. White topped Doane's Guillermo Duenas with a 7-3 decision to win the amateur 285 bracket for the Warrriors.
Freshman Brooke Burns earned the top finish for the Warrior women, placing first in the 235-pound bracket. Burns, a member of the Warriors' elite recruiting class, took home top honors as the Warriors swept all three places in the bracket on Saturday.
Burns scored two falls, the first coming in 1:09 and the second in 1:10 to earn top honors for the Warriors. Fellow teammate Eliana Bommarito earned second place at 235 pounds while Karla Padilla Zepeda placed fourth overall in the bracket.
Sophomore Malachite Chunn placed second overall in the open 109-pound bracket. Chunn scored a quarterfinal 12-6 decision and a fall in 2:15 in the semifinals before dropping the championship bout to place second overall for the Warrior women.
Sophomore Tobias Bell placed second overall in the Amateur 197 bracket for the Indian Hills men. Bell earned a convincing 19-1 tech fall in the opening round before scoring a 6-3 decision and a 13-0 major before falling in the finals to earn runner-up honors.
Sophomore Lucas Henderson brought home a second-place finish in the amateur 174-pound bracket. Henderson won his first four matches, including three consecutive pins to open up the day, before earning an 18-6 major in the semifinals before bowing out in the finals.
In the amateur 125-pound bracket, IHCC freshman Justin Bradford placed second overall after securing four victories earning an 18-3 tech fall in the opening round, a fall in just 28 seconds in the second round and a 12-2 major decision in the quarterfinals. Bradford added an 8-2 decision in the semifinals before dropping a thrilling 7-6 decision in the championship match.
Freshman Dutchess King placed third overall in the open 101-pound bracket for the IHCC women. King took home the first two matches of the day, both by way of fall before dropping her semifinal match. King wrestled out of the consolation bracket and scored two consecutive victories, including a third-place match fall in 1:35 to place for the Warriors.
Sophomore Suravieve Robertson took home third-place honors in the open 170-pound bracket for the Warriors. Robertson scored an 11-1 tech fall in the quarterfinal round before dropping a semifinal matchup. Robertson won both matches in the consolation bracket , including a fall in 46 seconds to earn a spot on the podium for the Warrior women.
Freshman Riley Bettich, IHCC's Male Student-Athlete of the Month for November, placed third overall in the 125-pound open bracket. Bettich won his first two matches, including a second round pin in 3:52, before bouncing back from a semifinal loss to win his next two matches in the consolation bracket, including an 11-3 major in the semifinals.
Also competing in the amateur 285-pound bracket with White for the Indian Hills men, freshman Joshua Gaye placed sixth overall for the Warriors. Gaye earned back-to-back falls in the opening rounds before earning a 6-4 decision in the quarters. Gaye's competition ended after the quarterfinal round due to injury.
The Warrior women earned three additional honors. Sophomore Liannette Ortiz placed fifth overall in the open 123-pound bracket, Javanica Mickens placed sixth overall in the open 116-pound bracket and Yaracely Saenz took home sixth place in the open 155-pound bracket.
The Warrior women wrap up the first half of the season at the Avila Duals on Dec. 16 in Kansas City. The Warrior men close out the first half of the year at the 31st annual Art Kraft Memorial Tournament on Dec. 10 in River Grove, Illinois.
