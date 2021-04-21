COUNCIL BLUFFS — Chris Busutil will forever be known as the first Indian Hills Community College wrestler to step on the mat for a match at the NJCAA Division I national tournament.
Busutil had more history to make on the first day of nationals, joining Caleb Meekins and Deron Pulliam in becoming the first three IHCC wrestlers to attain All-American status. All three Warrior grapplers won their first three matches on the first day of the tournament, helping Indian Hills rack up 65 points while settling into sixth place heading into the final day of the NJCAA national championship tournament at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.
Busutil, seeded fourth in the 32-man 125-pound bracket, went the distance in all three wins on Thursday edging Andres Rossi of Joliet 8-6 in the opening round and Western Wyoming wrestler Garrett Ricks, 6-5, in the national quarterfinals. Busutil also won 11-5 in his second match on Wednesday over Cloud County's Toby Gavette and will face Pratt's top-seeded wrestler Michael Spangler in the 125-pound semifinals on Thursday.
Meekins, meanwhile, opened with a 2-0 win over Colby's Zach Tucker before scoring a major decision against Iowa Central's Yoseph Yilma. In the quarterfinals, Meekins clinched his trip to the 133-pound semis in style pinning Cloud County's James Davis in just 92 seconds setting up a match with top-seeded Zeth Brower of Clackamas.
Pulliam, the top-seeded wrestler at 184 pounds, had to hold off a pair of challenges during the day beating Logan Allen of Neosho County 6-3 in his opening match before going into sudden death to secure a winning takedown, clinching a second-round 3-1 win over North Idaho's Ledger Petracek. The Indian Hills freshman had a much easier time advancing on Wednesday night in the quarterfinal round, winning a 13-5 major decision over Muskegon grappler Bronson Jewell.
Pulliam will join Meekins and Busutil in the Thursday afternoon semifinal-round session. All three Warrior wrestlers are one win away from competing in the Thursday night national championship matches and will all place as top-eight All-Americans in their first trips to the NJCAA national tournament.
All told, Indian Hills has five of their 10 wrestlers still alive heading into Thursday. Victor Guzman bounced back from a 22-7 major decision setback against Northwest Kansas Tech's Chinzorig Tsermaa, winning three straight matches on Thursday in the consolation rounds including a pair of second-period falls against Umpqua's Oak Tenold and Jamestown's Trenton Donahue at 141 pounds.
Khris Walton will also compete for the Warriors on Thursday at 197 pounds in the consolation quarterfinals, bouncing back from a 10-8 loss to Tarik Sutkovic of Clackamas in the second round to earn a fall at 2:34 against Ancilla's Jordy Garcia, a 4-1 win over Niagara's Josh Thibeault and an 8-7 win over Ellsworth's Jerrell Belcher. Walton next faces Seth Sarasua of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Western Wyoming leads the way in the battle for the NJCAA national team championship with 103.5 points, sending 10 wrestlers into action on Thursday including three All-Americans into the semifinals. Clackamas, the defending national champions, have five All-Americans competing for national titles and eight wrestlers overall left in the tournament standing second as a team with 95 total points.
Pratt is currently third with 88.5 points, including five semifinalists and seven wrestlers left in the tournament. Iowa Central is the top Region XI team at the moment with 83 points, 18 ahead of IHCC, with four wrestlers competing in the semifinals but just five wrestlers total left representing the Tritons.