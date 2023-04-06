OTTUMWA — Sophomore Enoch Kalambay of the Indian Hills men's basketball team has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Basketball All-America Third-Team, announced Tuesday afternoon by the national men's basketball committee.
Kalambay becomes the 35th All-American in program history for the Warriors, joining current teammate Don McHenry who was named a NJCAA First-Team All-American.
"I am thrilled for Don and Enoch to be recognized as All-Americans," stated IHCC head coach Hank Plona. "Their consistency, leadership, character, and talent was a huge part of our success and is why they led our team to win after win. It was a pleasure to coach both of them and I can't wait for what is to come for Don and Enoch."
A two-year standout for the Warriors, Kalambay helped lead the Warrior program to back-to-back national tournament appearances, including a thrilling run to the 2023 Final Four in Hutchinson, KS. Kalambay's career at Indian Hills concluded with 56 wins over the past two seasons, two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular season titles, a NJCAA Region XI Championship, and a NJCAA North Central District Championship.
In his final season in Ottumwa, Kalambay powered the Warriors to a dominant season. The sophomore averaged a career-high 12.8 points per game while leading the Warriors with 6.6 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per contest. Kalambay totaled 21 games with double-digit scoring efforts, including five games with at least 20 points on the year.
Kalambay was named to the NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team as a sophomore this year after earning Honorable Mention recognition as a freshman. Kalambay is a four-time recipient of the ICCAC Athlete of the Week award, including three honors as a sophomore.
Kalambay's national tournament experience from a year ago led the sophomore to one of the most impressive performances for a Warrior player at the national tournament in recent memory this year. Kalambay reached double-figures in all three games in Hutchinson in 2023, including a remarkable 31-point effort in a come-from-behind victory over No. 3 Odessa. Kalambay was named to the All-Tournament team for his performance.
In four career games at the national tournament, Kalambay averaged 18.5 points per contest. Kalambay became just the fourth player in program history to score at least 30 points in a national tournament game, and the most since 2008.
Kalambay posted seven games with double-digit rebounding totals on the year with six of those games going for a double-double. Kalambay posted three consecutive double-doubles from January 18-25, including a 17-point, 11-rebound effort over No. 17 Triton College (IL). Kalambay also produced a 29-point, 10-rebound double-double in a dominant win over Highland College (IL) on February 18.
Kalambay and McHenry become the fourth set of teammates to earn All-American honors under head coach Hank Plona and the sixth such occurrence in program history. Kalambay and McHenry become the 11th and 12th All-Americans during Plona's tenure in Ottumwa.
