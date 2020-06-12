CENTERVILLE — The drive for five officially begins on Monday for Centerville junior Brady Kauzlarich.
On Thursday, Kauzlarich officially announced his plans for the two years after wrapping up what he hopes will be five historic seasons in a Big Red baseball uniform. Kauzlarich announced on social media that his verbal commitment with Southeastern Community College in West Burlington just days before Centerville opens the 2020 season hosting Davis County on Monday.
"I want to thank to everyone who has helped throughout my journey so far," Kauzlarich said. "I'm glad that, growing up, I was able to watch my brother and my cousins. I heard about all the great things my dad and my uncles did in sports. It helped drive me to be the best player I could possibly be, taking all their strengths and helping use it to develop my game."
Kauzlarich has been a versatile key in adding to the run of success for the Centerville baseball program, starting with his eighth-grade season. Playing with both of his older brothers, Brett and Kayden, Kauzlarich played and started in 34 games making nine relief pitching appearances while finishing second in that first varsity season on the team with 35 runs scored and a .413 batting average.
Kauzlarich doubled and scored the eventual winning run in the seventh inning of a 2-1 win over Woodward-Granger in the 2017 Class 2A substate finals, booking Centerville's first trip to state in nine seasons. Older brother Brett would be the winning pitcher in that game, allowing just one run in the opening inning seemingly finding motivation from his youngest brother early in the game.
“Someone sitting by the dugout said Brady chewed Brett for the error at home plate that allowed a run," Melissa Kauzlarich, Brady and Brett's mother, said. "I laugh about how awkward that must have been for Brett to have his little brother point out a mistake he already knew. Brady always gets his two cents though so I am not surprised at all."
With his commitment to Southeastern, Kauzlarich is set to join his older brothers in becoming a college student athlete. After graduating from Centerville in 2017, Brett Kauzlarich stayed close to home playing and pitching for Indian Hills Community College while Kayden Kauzlarich is headed to Northern Illinois University to wrestle after capping his senior season on the mat this past winter by winning the 132-pound Class 2A state championship, helping the Big Reds place third overall as a team at state.
"One thing specifically that I took away from all of them was how to be a leader, not even in sports but in anything I've been a part of," Brady Kauzlarich said. "I'm very thankful for that."
Kauzlarich saw his role increase as a freshman, making his first five varsity pitching starts earning his first three varsity pitching wins. Matching Kayden by playing and starting in all 34 games that season, Kauzlarich was again second only to McCain Oden in runs scored with 38 as Centerville went on to win the 2018 Class 2A state baseball title closing out a substate championship win over East Marshall and an extra-inning victory over Estherville-Lincoln Central in the state quarterfinals.
"Baseball doesn't come easy," Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges joked. "We've had a lot of different guys, including Brady, definitely step up for us again and again."
Kauzlarich is part of a junior class that has a chance to make school history over the next two years. Having qualified for state each of the past three season, Centerville's Class of 2021 had a chance to qualify for five state tournaments in five years of high school baseball should the Big Reds make it to state both this season and next season.
"I knew from day one, from that first trip we made to state when they were eighth graders in 2017, their goal became to try and make it to state every single season they were part of this program," Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges said. "It's a pretty big goal, but these guys are hungry and determined to get back to Principal Park. It's a great place to be at by the end of the season."
Kauzlarich earned first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association as an outfielder. Besides starting in center field last season, Kauzlarich led the Big Reds to a third straight trip to state as a sophomore with a team-leading 48 hits and 40 runs scored while making a team-leading 10 starts and 54 2/3 innings pitched.
No team that qualified for last season's Class 3A state baseball tournament has the depth of returning talent that Centerville has entering the 2020 season. The Big Reds returns every single pitcher that threw at least one of the team's 214 1/3 innings pitched last season and graduated just one senior (Kaleb Cochran), giving Centerville a decided edge in experience among almost any other team in the state.
"As a coach, when you lose just one guy, knowing everyone you bring back is pretty special," Hodges said. "I could coach another 30 years and this may never happen. To bring this much fire back to the mound and this much thump back to the line-up, it's one of those things that we've got a group of kids that are both physically talented and mentally tough. There's no task big enough these guys can't accomplish if they set out to make it happen."