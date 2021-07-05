OTTUMWA — The distance from Ottumwa to Omaha can be made up in a morning's drive.
For Mike Ketcham, however, the road to the site of this week's U.S. Senior Open was anything but a simple journey. Several twists and turns awaited the Ottumwa native and current Arizona senior associate athletic director just to qualify to play in this week's major tournament.
Ketcham, 56, qualified for the USGA major by shooting a two-under-par 70 at the Los Campanas Golf Course in New Mexico this past May winning a three-way playoff for two spots into the field of golfers that will tee it up starting this Thursday in Omaha. After getting into the playoff with an eagle on the par-5 17th and a par save on the 18th, Ketcham ultimately earned the second and final qualifying spot with a birdie on the third playoff hole, beating out over 800 golfers that failed to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open including former PGA Tour winners like Mike Reid, Gary Hallberg, John Huston and Tim Herron.
"There's obviously some jubilation when you see that putt go down knowing what's on the line, but there's also a lot of hard work that's been put in over the last couple of years just to get to that point," Ketcham said. "Seeing all that hard work come to fruition is very exciting."
Ketcham made into the U.S. Senior Open field in just his second bid at qualifying having first tried back in 2019, missing out by two shots. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Ketcham's opportunity in 2020.
Entering this year's qualifying tournament in Las Crusas, Ketcham had confidence that he could make the most of his second chance to qualify based on the experiences from two years earlier.
"I kind of made a mess on one hole, a par 3, and walked away that day knowing that I could do this," Ketcham said. "I just had to keep putting in the work and the time. I was all set to go back last year when the pandemic hit. This time, I was fortunate enough to get through."
Ketcham made the journey from his current home in Arizona back to the Midwest on Sunday for the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will be played July 8-11 at the Omaha Country Club. The 1983 state golf champion and graduate of Ottumwa High School is treating this as something of a homecoming playing right across the Missouri River from his home state.
"Most of my family is now out here with me in Arizona, but my brother and his family live in the Des Moines area. My wife's mother still lives Ottumwa and her extended family still lives in Iowa," Ketcham said. "I'll have a strong contingent of family and friends that will come over and have an opportunity to watch me play, including a lot of people I haven't seen in years."
The journey to a major championship tournament for Ketcham began five decades earlier growing up near the Ottumwa Country Club, where his father played and introduced Ketcham to the game. Ketcham also credits Bob Moreland, a fixture of Ottumwa golf since being hired as the club professional back in 1976 who's junior golf program has helped introduce several young athletes to the sport over the past 45 years.
"Bob and Lynda Moreland had a huge impact on my career. They had one of the best junior golf programs in the state, if not the country," Ketcham said. "It afforded people like myself to basically spend all day at the golf course.
"Bob is an accomplished golfer himself. To be able to learn from him throughout those early years, you just can't put a price on that."
Ketcham has gone on to be a great teacher of golf, having coached Scottsdale Community College to consecutive NJCAA national championships in 1993 and 1994. Ketcham has also been the head men's golf coach at Oregon State, Arkansas and San Jose State and joined the University of Arizona Athletics Department in 2010 after serving as Dowling Catholic High School's athletic director for four years.
"I played a lot of golf and was around the game for 16 years before we moved back to Iowa in 2006 when I took the job at Dowling," Ketcham recalled. "I started playing a little bit more when I was at Dowling during those four years. I actually was fortunate enough to win the Iowa Match Play title in 2008.
"When I came to Arizona in 2010, with my position, it didn't allow me to play as much competitive golf. I really didn't play much for about four years. From a competitive standpoint, I didn't have it by the time I was first eligible to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open when I turned 50 six years ago."
Ketcham credits friends that he met in Arizona for getting him back into playing golf somewhat more routinely four years ago. Soon after, Ketcham started setting his sights on preparing to make a run at qualifying for the U.S. Senior Open.
"My 55th birthday was coming up. That was a big number to me because I knew I could qualify for the U.S. Senior Amateur at that point," Ketcham said. "The U.S. Senior Open is something I wanted to potentially participate in, so I started not only working on my golf game, but I started getting my body into shape. If I was really going to make a run at this thing, I needed to change some things."
Ketcham is currently in Omaha preparing for Thursday's opening round. Tee times have not been announced for the first two rounds of the tournament, where Ketcham hopes his background playing golf in the Midwest will help him play well in his first major.
"I typically putt the ball pretty well and the driver typically winds up where I'm looking," Ketcham said. "Those are two things are probably the most important things at a U.S. Open."