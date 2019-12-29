IOWA CITY – Luka Garza scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the first five minutes before Ryan Kreiner added a career-high 20 points as 25th-ranked Iowa dominated inside on the way to a 93-51 win over Kennesaw State Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Joe Wieskamp added 18 points for the Hawkeyes, who improved to 10-3 on the season with a return to Big Ten play looming next weekend. The trio missed just six of 32 shots, helping Iowa finish the final game of 2019 shooting 60 percent (39-65) as a team against the Owls.
Terrel Burden led Kennesaw State (1-12) with 14 points in the loss. Iowa secured its fourth straight win, returning from an eight-day holiday break with a wire-to-wire victory.
“Our guys deserved a break after the tough stretch we had prior to Christmas,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said. “We still were a little banged up, so I think it was important that we got to go home and be with our families, get some rest, but then comeback with the right mindset.”
McCaffery will be back in a familiar gymnasium as No. 25 Iowa will face No. 20 Penn State next Saturday at 1 p.m. While it is a home game for the Nittany Lions, it will be a homecoming for McCaffery as the game will be played at the Palestra in Philadelphia, where the Iowa head coach played his college basketball at the University of Pennsylvania from 1980-82.
“I grew up going there with my parents and my brother. I ended up going there to play. I lived right next door and worked there as a coach,” McCaffery said. “Anytime you get to play in that facility, it’s the epitome of college basketball history.”