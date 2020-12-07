OTTUMWA — It's not hard to figure out who sets the pace for the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team.
If there's any question, just look up at the record board.
For the first time in over a decade, the Bulldog swimming team is paced by a school record holder. Kevin Kretz is looking to leave his mark in more ways than owning the school's record in the 50 freestyle as the senior hopes to guide OHS to a very special season.
One that may very well end with an Ottumwa swimmer standing atop the podium in February as an Iowa High School state swimming champion.
"It's weird to kind of talk about it, but I think it would be a disservice to this program not to try," Kretz said about a potential state championship. "This program has done so much for me. Cherie (Langland), Heidi (Owens) and all the coaches that have supported me along the way. It's an incredible program. Everyone in it is awesome. It would feel wrong not to try to swim for a championship."
Building on the success of the previous year has become something of a trend for the Ottumwa swimming program. The OHS girls followed up a trip to state last year in two relays by qualifying in all three last month with Mac Payne, Leah Chelgran and Libby Moses returning to Marshalltown to compete in the girls state swimming meet for the second straight year.
For Kretz, improving on the accomplishments of the previous year would put him in line to swim for a state title having become the first male OHS swimmer to reach the podium at state in over a decade last year with a eighth-place swim in the 100 freestyle in 47.22 seconds.
That swim came after Kretz broke what had been the oldest record in the OHS boys swimming program, swimming to a 14th-place finish at state in the 50 freestyle in 21.64 seconds. The time broke the previous record of 21.66 set back in 1983 by Rod Starkweather.
"I gathered all the swimmers together after our first practice and talked about how proud we are of the history of this program," OHS head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "We've always been about respecting those that came before us, the work they put in and the accomplishments they achieved. Now, we have one of our own up there.
"We're just looking to keep that excitement going for the boys this season. We got together as a team before our first practice and talked about our team goals. We're hoping that not just Kevin, but more swimmers can help us secure some new state meet qualifications this year."
Kretz and Max Thomason are the senior leaders of the Bulldog swimming program with experienced returning upperclassmen in juniors Rece Budde, Trey Hull and Carson Shively that hope to help OHS contend for state in various individual and relay swims. The Bulldogs also welcome in new talent from the Ottumwa YMCA Hurricane youth program that won a state championship of their own last March.
"I get goosebumps thinking about what these kids are capable of achieving. It's why we're saying it out loud now," Langland said. "We're saying it out loud because it puts it out there and allows the entire team to be aware of what those goals are. The team is part of making those goals happen.
"State champion was said before that first practice. Everybody heard it. Everybody is surrounding it. Everybody wants to be a part of that kind of celebration for this program. We're all on board with that."