State swimming: Down goes the record

Chad Drury/The Courier

Ottumwa High School swimmer Kevin Kretz reacts upon looking at the scoreboard after breaking the school record in the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday's boys state meet at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City. Kretz swam a 21.64 seconds, breaking the mark set in 1983 by Rod Starkweather by two-hundredths of a second.

OTTUMWA — Ottumwa schools will host a celebration at The Beach Ottumwa for OHS swimmer Kevin Kretz on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

During the state swim meet, Kretz broke the 50-yard freestyle record last set by Rod Starkweather in 1983 with a time of 21.64 seconds. It was the oldest record still on Ottumwa's swimming history books.

The sign company will be there to remove the old sign and replace it with the new record holder's name, year and record. The Ottumwa High School boys swim team, along with coach Cherie Langland, will be on hand for this special occasion.

