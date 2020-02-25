OTTUMWA — Ottumwa schools will host a celebration at The Beach Ottumwa for OHS swimmer Kevin Kretz on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.
During the state swim meet, Kretz broke the 50-yard freestyle record last set by Rod Starkweather in 1983 with a time of 21.64 seconds. It was the oldest record still on Ottumwa's swimming history books.
The sign company will be there to remove the old sign and replace it with the new record holder's name, year and record. The Ottumwa High School boys swim team, along with coach Cherie Langland, will be on hand for this special occasion.