Lady Dee Profile: Paige Kaster

School: Albia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Basketball and FFA.
Parents: Julie and Jared Kaster.
Favorite television show: The Office.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite actor: Tom Cruise.
Favorite athlete: Morgan Kane.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Nashville.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it onto the honor roll all four years of high school.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in track and field: In junior high.
What do you like most about track and field: I love throwing and I love competing with my teammates.
What do you do to get ready to compete: I'm always moving and staying warmed up.
Personal goals: Make it back to state.
Future plans: Attend Des Moines Area Community College and earn my degree in Animal Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.