Lady Dee Profile: Paige Kaster

School: Albia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Basketball and FFA.

Parents: Julie and Jared Kaster.

Favorite television show: The Office.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite actor: Tom Cruise.

Favorite athlete: Morgan Kane.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Nashville.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it onto the honor roll all four years of high school.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in track and field: In junior high.

What do you like most about track and field: I love throwing and I love competing with my teammates.

What do you do to get ready to compete: I'm always moving and staying warmed up.

Personal goals: Make it back to state.

Future plans: Attend Des Moines Area Community College and earn my degree in Animal Science.

