ALBIA — For seniors like Abbey Griffin and Jena Lawrence, Friday was shaping up to be a day unlike any other.
Griffin and Lawrence were in their hotel room preparing for their last softball game as Albia High School softball teammates. At stake would be the last chance for all seven seniors to help lead the Lady Dees to a historic and very elusive state championship.
While the focus was on the title, the reality of taking the field for the final time began to hit the seven senior players and forced to Griffin to come up with a unique pre-game strategy.
“In the hotel getting ready for the game, Jena and I were sharing a room and Jena started crying. I went into the next room and people were crying in there,” Abbey Griffin said. “That’s when I decided we needed to have a dance party.
“We had a dance party at the hotel. We all squeezed into the ‘Burbs (Suburbans). Me, Jena and Jade (Boland) all squeezed into the back seat. We played loud music all the way to the field.”
The Lady Dees kept right on dancing as first pitch arrived on Friday against Williamsburg in the Class 3A state softball championship game. While waiting for Iowa Public Television to begin the broadcast and pregame introductions to get underway, Albia players met in a circle in front of their dugout and continued dancing to the music over the loud speakers showcasing everything from line dancing, hip hop, swing dancing, hand springs and a handstand by Griffin.
“It was kind of awkward. The music wasn’t that loud, so we just had to start doing our thing,” Griffin said. “I used to do gymnastics. It was Danica (Workman) that did a back flip. I thought I’d get hurt if I tried that now. The handstand was pretty all I had.
“I hope someone got a video of all that.”
Perhaps it was fitting that a high school softball season that no one will ever forget featured a pregame routine that stood out just as much. In the end, the pregame was just part of a historic day for Albia as the Lady Dees brought home the first state softball championship in program history with a 1-0 win over the Raiders and the first state team title for any Albia High School athletic program.
“It’s going to be so amazing to know for several years to come that we were all apart of this first state championship,” Griffin said. “Everyone contributed to this. Anytime you see those championship banners and team pictures up in a school, you look at those people and think about how great they must have been. Now, we get to say that about ourselves.”
“It’s so cool to think that our team just made history,” Makenna Ross, another Albia senior, added. “We’ve been working on this for so long. To finally make history and put our name out there feels so good. This was my last ever softball game and I got to win it.”
Griffin, Lawrence, Ross, Boland, Abigail Martin, Alex Beard and Ellie Spurgin all had a hand in the historic state championship win on Friday. Lawrence and Beard, the longtime friends and batterymates going back to their Little League days, were both named to the Class 3A All-Tournament team after combining for 10 hits in the three tournament games.
Lawrence was named All-Tournament team captain after collecting six state tournament hits, including a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth against Williamsburg that produced the only run of the championship game. Lawrence allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout and allowed just one run over 18 innings in Fort Dodge with 20 strikeouts, finishing with a perfect 20-0 pitching record this season.
“I was super nervous for the first pitch, but after that I pretty much settled in,” Lawrence said of her second state championship start. “I didn’t focus on the nerves. I just focused on my job. I’ve had the feeling all season. I know that I’ve worked hard enough to be where I’m at. This is a product of everyone’s hard work. It really came full circle for a lot of us.”
The championship win featured a big catch on attempted sacrifice bunt by Boland at third, a sliding stop of a ground ball at second base by Griffin and a late hit by Spurgin in what proved to be her final at-bat. Oh, and there was the historic final out caught by Martin in right to secure her team’s place in school history.
“I was crying, then I was screaming, then I was crying again,” Martin said of the seconds after making the championship-clinching catch, setting off celebrations both in the pitching circle and out in right field. “I don’t even know how to explain winning a state championship. It’s never happened, especially in our town. It feels so good. I don’t know what to say.”
The Lady Dees capped off a historic day with a celebration back home as fans welcomed back the team for a brief parade around the town’s square. While the players ultimately made it happen on the field, the Lady Dees give their fans credit for helping them play like champions on historic day for both the school and the community of Albia.
“There was a little pressure being this was going to be our last time out there on the field together. I felt like the pressure disappeared once we looked up in the stands and saw our fans,” Martin said. “It reminded us that we could do this.
“This is the one thing we’ve wanted to for the past five years. We wanted to win this state championship. We’ve been dreaming about hoisting that trophy and wearing those pink championship shirts. We knew we could do it and we did it. It feels so good.”