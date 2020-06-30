CHARITON — The Lady Dees became the only area summer sports team to win the first 10 games of the season. Albia pounded out five doubles with Alex Beard collecting three hits in the South Central Conference win.
Mackenna Jones doubled in three runs in the fourth inning, giving Albia an 8-0 lead. Jones later relieved Jena Lawrence in the pitching circle, matching Lawrence with six strikeouts while allowing Chariton's only run on four hits over the final three innings.
Danica Workman singled and scored three times against the Chargers. Meghan Jones, Makenna Ross and Abigail Martin added doubles and scored single runs for the third-ranked Lady Dees (10-0, 4-0 SCC) at Savage Field.
Albia continues a busy week with SCC match-ups against Clarke and Centerville before heading to the Ottumwa Classic on Friday morning. The Lady Dees will take on No. 1 Davenport Assumption to kick off the four-game slate at Frank Huston Field in a potential preview of the Class 3A state championship game at 11 a.m.
Albia will also face Fairfield on Friday at the Ottumwa Classic starting at approximately 1 p.m. The Lady Dees edged the 10th-ranked (4A) Trojans in Albia earlier this season, 1-0, on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly by Lawrence.