FORT DODGE — Less than 20 players have hit grand slams in the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
Alex Beard has one, a shot over the fence in right-center at Iowa Central Field last summer in a Class 3A state quarterfinal contest with Waterloo Columbus.
On Monday night, shortly after helping the top-ranked Lady Dees wrap up a four-inning 12-0 state quarterfinal win over Creston, Beard watched as Nicole Sullivan joined the grand slam club. The former Cedar Rapids Prairie student lifted the first pitch she saw in the top of the seventh over the fence in left, helping fifth-ranked Mount Vernon book a date with the Lady Dees in the Class 3A state semifinals with a 7-4 win over fourth-ranked Humboldt.
The reaction by Beard? Good for her.
“It’s really cool in general to hit any home run, especially a grand slam,” Beard said. “To do it at the state tournament is just like the cherry on top. Kudos to her.”
Perhaps Beard will get the next grand slam at state. If Albia can continue to play at the level the Lady Dees reached on Monday, the possibilities are endless in terms of accomplishments in the final week of the 2020 season.
Albia played like the top-ranked and top-seeded team in the 3A state tournament, scoring at least one run in all four innings including a seven-run rally in the fourth that brought Monday night’s first 3A quarterfinal to an early end. Jena Lawrence not only allowed just two hits in the pitching circle in four innings, but collected a pair of hits at the plate with RBI singles in the first and fourth to help the Lady Dees jump on top and stay on top.
“I think that performance gave us a little confidence boost,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to be ready to play no matter who we’re facing from this point out. We’re going to come out here for these final two games with a fire under our bellies. Being the No. 1 team in the state, we know we’ve got a target on our back.”
Lawrence, Beard and many of Albia’s seven seniors are facing Mount Vernon for the second time in a state semifinal. As freshman, the Lady Dees made an unexpected run to the program’s first state title game with several impressive wins including a 5-2 win over the Mustangs in the 2017 state semifinals.
Now, as seniors, Albia is looking to repeat that feat by moving past Mount Vernon possibly into another state championship showdown with Davenport Assumption. While the Lady Dees are in the new role of the team favored to advance instead of the upstarts looking for an upset, the recipe for success remains the same.
“When we came up here as freshmen, we were excited to be here and we wanted to have fun,” Albia senior Abigail Martin said. “Honestly, having fun is what worked for us (against Creston). We came up here this year with the mindset to have fun in this last run at state.
“Pretty much, we just need to have fun, play our game and get through the week.”
While Albia’s opening four-inning win was impressive, the field of 3A semifinalists is equally as daunting with third-ranked Williamsburg and second-ranked Assumption earning wins on Tuesday. Assumption sent their own message to the state tournament field, seeing Albia’s four-inning 12-0 win over Creston and raising the stakes with a 15-0 win in just three innings against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
“I don’t know if we’re sending a message with the way we’re playing, but I know if I saw our final scores here at state, I’d be pretty impressed,” Lawrence said. “It’s a new game. It’s a new day every day.”