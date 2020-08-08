OTTUMWA — If Saturday at Cedar Creek was any indication, winning scores for the 2020 Greater Ottumwa City Championships might resemble the winning scores at a typical U.S. Open.

No players broke 70 on the first day of play on what is typically the easier of the two city courses to score on. Steven Langland and Dusty Stewart were the only golfers of the 52 that teed it up on Saturday to reach 70 as the two will take a share of the lead over to Fox Run Golf Course in the men's championship division.

Stewart and Langland will be joined by Marcus Giltner (71) and Nate Smith (72) in the final group that will tee off Sunday at 11:10 a.m. Defending men's division champion Aaron O'Brien will be in the first of the two men's championship flights after posting a 73 on Saturday, joining Jeff Collett (75), Bron Bjerke (76) and Kurt Anderson (77) in the group that tees off at 11 a.m.

Steve Allison will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the men's senior division after posting a 77 at Cedar Creek on Saturday. Allison will be joined in the first flight of men's senior golfers by Jeff Schooley (78) and Mike Thode (80) at Fox Run for a tee time of 10 a.m.

Ken Phillips posted an 81 at Cedar Creek on Saturday, opening a seven-shot lead in the super senior men's division over Roger Wrenn. Phillips and Wreen will golf with Steve Greene (91) and Dennis Brown (96) in the championship flight that will tee off at Fox Run at 9:20 a.m.

The city golf ladies' championship is also up for grabs heading into Sunday's final round at Fox Run. Allison Smith will have the lead after posting an 81 on Saturday at Cedar Creek with Janice Zeller just one shot back. Susie Wilson (86) and Kelly Spurgeon (94) will also be in the ladies' championship flight teeing off at 8:50 a.m.

Leann Price leads the ladies' senior flight after posting a round of 83 on Saturday at Cedar Creek. Price will be joined by Carol Haupert (92) and Margo Sears (97) in the second group of golfers to tee off at Fox Run at 8:40 with the first group of ladies' senior golfers opening the final day of the City Golf Championships at 8:30 a.m.

2020 GREATER OTTUMWA CITY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

Men's Championship Flight

Steven Langland 70

Dusty Stewart 70

Marcus Giltner 71

Nate Smith 72

Aaron O'Brien 73

Jeff Collett 75

Bron Bjerke 76

Kurt Anderson 77

Men's First Flight

Riley Guest 79

Clint Tiller 79

Brian Eikleschute 81

Men's Second Flight

Josh Luke 95

Chad Willis 95

Cono Ramos 98

Nate Thompson 98

Kolton McDonald 99

Ben Foote 100

Don Kerby 100

Eric Sandegren 108

Senior Men's First Flight

Steve Allison 77

Jeff Schooley 78

Mike Thode 80

Larry Coble 81

Dick Guiter 81

Doug Techel 84

Senior Men's Second Flight

A.J. Clark 91

Al Taylor 91

Randy Thomas 91

Mark Zeller 93

Fred Long 93

Nick Rutledge 96

Terry Price 98

Mike Reid 102

Super Senior Men's Flight

Ken Phillips 81

Roger Wrenn 88

Steve Greene 91

Dennis Brown 96

Ladies Championship Flight

Allison Smith 81

Janice Zeller 82

Susie Wilson 86

Kelly Spurgeon 94

Ladies Senior Flight

Leann Price 83

Carol Haupert 92

Margo Sears 97

Joyce Witzenburg 108

Jenny Stokes 109

Lora Sundquist 110

Deb Carlson 111

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you