OTTUMWA — If Saturday at Cedar Creek was any indication, winning scores for the 2020 Greater Ottumwa City Championships might resemble the winning scores at a typical U.S. Open.
No players broke 70 on the first day of play on what is typically the easier of the two city courses to score on. Steven Langland and Dusty Stewart were the only golfers of the 52 that teed it up on Saturday to reach 70 as the two will take a share of the lead over to Fox Run Golf Course in the men's championship division.
Stewart and Langland will be joined by Marcus Giltner (71) and Nate Smith (72) in the final group that will tee off Sunday at 11:10 a.m. Defending men's division champion Aaron O'Brien will be in the first of the two men's championship flights after posting a 73 on Saturday, joining Jeff Collett (75), Bron Bjerke (76) and Kurt Anderson (77) in the group that tees off at 11 a.m.
Steve Allison will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the men's senior division after posting a 77 at Cedar Creek on Saturday. Allison will be joined in the first flight of men's senior golfers by Jeff Schooley (78) and Mike Thode (80) at Fox Run for a tee time of 10 a.m.
Ken Phillips posted an 81 at Cedar Creek on Saturday, opening a seven-shot lead in the super senior men's division over Roger Wrenn. Phillips and Wreen will golf with Steve Greene (91) and Dennis Brown (96) in the championship flight that will tee off at Fox Run at 9:20 a.m.
The city golf ladies' championship is also up for grabs heading into Sunday's final round at Fox Run. Allison Smith will have the lead after posting an 81 on Saturday at Cedar Creek with Janice Zeller just one shot back. Susie Wilson (86) and Kelly Spurgeon (94) will also be in the ladies' championship flight teeing off at 8:50 a.m.
Leann Price leads the ladies' senior flight after posting a round of 83 on Saturday at Cedar Creek. Price will be joined by Carol Haupert (92) and Margo Sears (97) in the second group of golfers to tee off at Fox Run at 8:40 with the first group of ladies' senior golfers opening the final day of the City Golf Championships at 8:30 a.m.
2020 GREATER OTTUMWA CITY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
Men's Championship Flight
Steven Langland 70
Dusty Stewart 70
Marcus Giltner 71
Nate Smith 72
Aaron O'Brien 73
Jeff Collett 75
Bron Bjerke 76
Kurt Anderson 77
Men's First Flight
Riley Guest 79
Clint Tiller 79
Brian Eikleschute 81
Men's Second Flight
Josh Luke 95
Chad Willis 95
Cono Ramos 98
Nate Thompson 98
Kolton McDonald 99
Ben Foote 100
Don Kerby 100
Eric Sandegren 108
Senior Men's First Flight
Steve Allison 77
Jeff Schooley 78
Mike Thode 80
Larry Coble 81
Dick Guiter 81
Doug Techel 84
Senior Men's Second Flight
A.J. Clark 91
Al Taylor 91
Randy Thomas 91
Mark Zeller 93
Fred Long 93
Nick Rutledge 96
Terry Price 98
Mike Reid 102
Super Senior Men's Flight
Ken Phillips 81
Roger Wrenn 88
Steve Greene 91
Dennis Brown 96
Ladies Championship Flight
Allison Smith 81
Janice Zeller 82
Susie Wilson 86
Kelly Spurgeon 94
Ladies Senior Flight
Leann Price 83
Carol Haupert 92
Margo Sears 97
Joyce Witzenburg 108
Jenny Stokes 109
Lora Sundquist 110
Deb Carlson 111